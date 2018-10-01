MPP Marketing Group Launches 'Paper to Trees' (P2T) Sustainability Initiative to Restaurant & Foodservice Industry

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MPP Marketing Group (MPP) is proud to announce the official launch of their "Paper to Trees" (P2T) environmental sustainability program in partnership with One Tree Planted (OTP). This program, the first of its kind in the Restaurant & Foodservice marketing industry, aims to empower brands to return to the environment the natural resources used in the creation of their paper-based marketing materials by automatically funding the planting of trees in deforested regions equal to or exceeding their consumption. This program's goal is to not only replenish the Earth of consumed resources but to be a net-positive contributor to global deforestation.

As a leading restaurant & foodservice advertising agency, MPP is keenly aware of the environmental impact that marketing materials have on the global environment. The processing of trees into paper for purposes of printing flyers, menus, posters and postcards removes a significant amount of trees from the environment. MPP feels a duty and responsibility as a provider of these materials to facilitate a program to return trees to the environment in an easy, scalable and accountable manner. This program creates a trickle-down effect to involve all of MPP's clients, as well as end-users of the materials.

P2T operates automatically for all of MPP's print customers, without requiring active participation, time or additional funds on behalf of the client. A portion of all printing proceeds will be allocated directly to the program and used to plant trees in North America in regions where industrial clearing or wildfires have caused deforestation. Simply by sourcing marketing materials from MPP, restaurants and foodservice brands become leaders in sustainability, biodiversity and active change.

MPP is committed to not just replenishing the forests that have been harvested, but to creating a net increase in the overall tree population. For every ton of printed marketing materials, an average of 15.5 trees are consumed to create the raw materials required. P2T returns 20 trees (on average) to the environment for each ton of print materials produced as part of this program. In addition, brands that participate in P2T will be able to use the P2T seal on their marketing materials, receive decals/window clings and web/social media marketing assets to promote to their consumers the fact that they are participating in this program.

To facilitate the return of the trees to the environment, MPP has partnered with One Tree Planted, a USA-based 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in Shelburne, Vermont that operates internationally in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. Since 2014, OTP has been leading tree planting initiatives in local communities, as well as with volunteer teams worldwide, and worked with brands such as L'Oreal, DHL & TD Bank. As MPP's partner in the P2T program, OTP provides the on-the-ground framework to ensure trees are planted where they are needed the most.

"We're extremely excited to bring to our industry something that it has been lacking for far too long… a program that allows restaurants to really do something meaningful to offset their usage of precious natural resources," said Mark Sibilia, President of MPP Marketing Group, "We hope Paper to Trees will allow our clients to promote a message of sustainability to their local community."

MPP Marketing Group is a Toronto, Ontario, Canada based full-service & technology-driven marketing agency, delivering custom print, digital and social media advertising solutions to restaurants and foodservice businesses across the globe. Clients include Paisano's Pizza, Kona Grill, Opa! Of Greece, Sbarro, UberEats, GrubHub, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Domino's Pizza and over 700 local and regional restaurant chains across Canada and the United States.

