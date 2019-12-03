MQDC joins with Tourism Authority of Thailand and RSTA for dazzling ‘Beautiful Bangkok 2020’ year-end spectacular

The 'Beautiful Bangkok' annual display is now in its third year. This year the event has grown with 'The Wonder Flower Land', featuring a wide range of activities on the square in front of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard.

'Beautiful Bangkok 2020: A Blossom of Happiness' will premiere on Monday 16 December 2019 between 6pm and 9pm. The spectacular continues through to the New Year Countdown on 31 December. Activities in front of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard are open to the public from 17 to 31 December 2019 between 6pm and 11pm.

The event aims to enrich the Holiday Season in Ratchaprasong for Thais as well as international visitors, reinforcing Bangkok as an exciting destination, capturing the hearts of people from around the world.

Mr. Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), said: "Beautiful Bangkok 2020 is designed to spread happiness and goodwill to all and to strengthen the tourism industry of Bangkok and Thailand. We are investing heavily to make this year's edition even bigger and more spectacular than ever and are also creating ' The Wonder Flower Land' on the square in front of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard.

"Advanced AI technology and a highly creative team from Japan have enabled us to design and execute a sensational light and sound show. We will project images onto Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, which is a 60-floor super-luxury residential complex and a striking Ratchaprasong landmark with a distinctive design inspired by magnolia petals."

The event's highlights include an interactive feature to personalize the light show to the heartbeats of individual spectators.

MQDC has organized a 'Beautiful Bangkok Free Shuttle' service running along Ratchadamri, Rama IV, and Siam Square to provide additional convenience throughout the Festive Season.

A photography contest will also seek out the best images of 'Beautiful Bangkok 2020: A Blossom of Happiness'. The overall winner will receive a Leica camera. Other prizewinners will have their images reproduced by TAT as postcards to promote tourism. The winning photos will be chosen by TAT and MQDC for their composition, beauty, energy, and creativity.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: "Bangkok and Thailand have been preferred destinations globally thanks to our diversity of tourist attractions that appeal to all types of tourists, whatever their lifestyle and interests. 'Beautiful Bangkok 2020: A Blossom of Happiness' is another major event with universal appeal and visual richness to further enhance our city's appeal."

Mr. Chai Srivikorn, President of RSTA, said: "Ratchaparasong Square is an important city center tourism, business, and commercial district visited daily by over 600,000 people, rising to 900,000 in high season. The previous two editions of Beautiful Bangkok were major magnets for Thai and foreign visitors. Business owners in the area have prepared a wide range of activities this year in a joint effort to delight and entertain everyone, reinforcing Ratchaprasong's status as the region's top shopping and lifestyle destination."

For show times of 'Beautiful Bangkok 2020: A Blossom of Happiness' and photo contest rules, go to www.mqdc.com or https://www.facebook.com/mqdcforallwellbeing/

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) develops, invests in, and manages residential, mixed-use, and 'theme' developments, including retail and hotels, to premium international standards under brands such as Magnolias, Whizdom, The Aspen Tree, Mulberry Grove, and The Forestias. The company operates under the concept of 'For All Well-Being', and has a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For more information, please visit www.mqdc.com

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) works to make Thailand a preferred destination in a sustainable way, helping lead the way in setting a direction for all stakeholders in promoting Thailand's tourism. Making Thailand a preferred destination in a sustainable way means making Thailand one of the world's top destinations chosen by tourists while promoting practices that balance economic, social, and environmental responsibilities. TAT conducts marketing and public relations activities that highlight the attractiveness of Thailand's tourism offerings and promote sustainable income distribution in the tourism value chain.

Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) is an association of business owners in the Ratchaprasong Square area currently led by Mr. Chai Srivikorn, its president. The association aims to reinforce the Ratchaprasong Square area as one of the world's preeminent business, shopping, and tourism destinations. The area spans 1,020,000 sq m and is connected by the elevated Ratchaprasong Walk, linking 23 buildings in the Ratchaprasong Square area and covering a distance of over 1 km.

SOURCE Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)