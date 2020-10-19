Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Murray

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mr. Robert E. ("Bob") Murray, coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, job creator, and philanthropist, announced his retirement as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACNR Holdings, Inc. ("ACNR").

"Throughout my life in and about coal mines and in our industry, I have given all that I had to our employees and their families to sustain their family livelihoods and jobs for the hardworking people in our mining communities. I tried to put my faith and our families first so that we could build the best possible coal company in Murray Energy Corporation. And our folks did it! As the acquirer of substantially all of Murray Energy's assets, ACNR is the best positioned thermal and metallurgical coal company in the world to confront the current threats to reliable, low-cost, fossil-fueled electricity."

"No one has been more devoted to the industry and ACNR's business than Mr. Murray. When others shied away from the industry he dug in and worked hard for the industry and for our business. We will always appreciate Mr. Murray for all he has done and in recognition of that he has been named Chairman Emeritus," said Robert D. Moore, ACNR President and Chief Executive.

During secondary schooling, Mr. Murray mowed thirty-two lawns weekly to support his injured family and started working in the coal mines at the age of seventeen. He graduated first in his class at Bethesda High School, earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University School of Business. Mr. Murray began his mining career at The North American Coal Corporation, where he ultimately rose to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1983.

Mr. Murray started Murray Energy Corporation in 1988, which became the lowest cost producer of coal in any sourcing region by aggregating the lowest cost reserves near customers—a practice that is deployed today. Mr. Murray is well known for the development of extensive safety and training programs for his employees, which have won numerous awards and protected our families over the decades. In July, 2016, Mr. Murray was diagnosed at a number of major lung hospitals as having idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or coal miner pneumoconiosis. He spent a lifetime fighting against the loss of medical benefits for his employees. Throughout his career, Mr. Murray served on multiple boards of mining associations, including as president of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., the Rocky Mountain Coal Mining Institute, the National Mining Association, and America's Power and others.

"Today we had an opportunity to celebrate Mr. Murray's grit and determination," said Mr. Eugene I. Davis, newly elected Chair of the Board. "I wish the leadership and the employees of this great company tremendous success in meeting the energy needs of our country," concluded Mr. Murray.

[email protected]

SOURCE American Consolidated Natural Resources

Related Links

https://acnrinc.com

