Mr. Beer Unveils Small & Savvy One-Gallon Wine Kits

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Beer has just rolled out a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Pinot Grigio making kit developed to be accessible for beginners yet yield delicious finished wine. Though Mr. Beer is known for beer kits, cider kits, and even root beer kits, this will be their first time offering a one-gallon wine kit.

Prepare a rich Cabernet Sauvignon from the comfort of your home kitchen. Mr. Beer's small, glass fermenter allows you to keep an eye on fermentation as it happens, and easily store your wine while it ferments. Enjoy your first glass after two months, or age it to your taste. Finally, uncork and share the wine you've vinted!

Mr. Beer's foray into winemaking kits demonstrates the same attention to simplicity for which they are known with their popular beer kits. The fermenter is glass, holds a small one-gallon batch, and features a spigot for easy bottling. Each kit comes with the corresponding grape juice, oak for the Cabernet Sauvignon, wine yeast and a careful collection of fining ingredients to ensure the color, body and aroma of each finished wine are excellent. Effortlessly-applied corks are also included. In less than 60 minutes, home wine vintners can expect to be finished with the initial process to initiate fermentation.

Though wine vintning will call for more waiting or aging time than Mr. Beer brewers are typically used to, the time spent actively preparing the wine is swift and efficient. Taste testing and aging the wine are welcome parts of the winemaking process, as each home vintner will age their Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio to their tastes.

"Choosing the components for these kits called for taste testing from our whole team here," VP of Sales & Marketing, Pat Bridges, shares. "The time spent tasting each wine progress allowed us to feel confident that we are offering up wine kits that will wow first-timers making their own wine." Bridges is also confident that the small, glass fermenter will prove helpful. "You can watch your wine ferment, clarify, and change all in this small fermenter that will be easy to store, no matter your space," Bridges says.

Mr. Beer's wine kit comes in Cabernet Sauvignon for red wine drinkers and Pinot Grigio for fans of white wine. Individual refills for each will be released by November on the Mr. Beer website. The two kits will be available from retailers such as Target, Macy's, and Bed Bath & Beyond in October. Prices will range from $49.99 to $59.95. Both kits are currently available at https://www.mrbeer.com/beer-making-kits/other-kits/wine-making-kits and on Amazon.

