Mr. Bing Chili Crisp Announces Brand Partnership with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bing Chili Crisp, well-known for its rich and transformative flavors of Chinese street food to home cooks, professional kitchen and grocery stores, is excited to announce today a brand partnership with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila.

Best known for his many regular appearances on Food Network as host and competitor, and now Brand Partner of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp, Chef Jet will assist the brand in many business facets including: original recipe creation and inspiration for everyday meals, support for foodservice partners and brand relationships, as well as future ideas for Mr. Bing innovation.

"Growing up in my family's restaurant kitchens and markets in Los Angeles, I spent time learning the ancient traditions of Asian cuisine and I truly enjoy creating unique dishes inspired by my culture," says Chef Jet Tila. "As an original fan of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp, I am excited to show consumers how they can use this gold standard product in everyday or new dishes to add unique twists and delicious flavor without it being difficult."

"Partnering with Chef Jet was a no-brainer for our company – our customers admire him, and we both share the passion and love for Chinese culture," says Brian Goldberg, Founder & CGO, Mr. Bing Chili Crisp. "Chef Jet is able to share with our consumers and partners how flavorful and versatile our condiment really is."

To celebrate this partnership, Chef Jet has developed two original recipes that translate easily to the at-home cook, busy parent, or professional chef wanting to spice things up a bit in the kitchen: Honey Chili Crisp Chicken Wings and Chili Crisp Cashew Chicken Stir Fry.

Mr. Bing Chili Crisp can be purchased at www.mr-bing.com as well as on Amazon; single jars start at $11.99.

ABOUT MR. BING

Inspired by the flavors of Beijing street food, Mr. Bing Chili Crisp is an intensely flavorful, crispy condiment that elevates everyday meals with a burst of heat and just enough sweetness. Mr. Bing Chili Crisp originated in 2013, as the signature ingredient at Mr. Bing restaurant locations across Hong Kong and New York City. When the restaurants closed in 2020 after nine years in business, Mr. Bing launched the restaurants' cult-favorite ingredient to home kitchens everywhere. Mr. Bing Chili Crisp (Mild and Spicy) are available online for nationwide delivery, as well as on Amazon.com and at more than 2,000 retailers across the U.S. Mr. Bing is a minority owned business, is made in the USA, non-GMO project verified, contains no preservatives, is kosher, gluten-free, and is low in sodium and saturated fats. For more information visit www.mr-bing.com, and @mrbingnyc on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT JET TILA

As co-host of Iron Chef America and recurring judge on several Food Network shows, Chef Jet Tila is an Emmy, James Beard nominee and best-selling author. He grew up in the first family of Thai food and then later attending both French and Japanese culinary schools. Jet was appointed as the inaugural Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine by the Royal Thai Consulate, the first-ever chef to represent his country's culture and cuisine.

Chef Jet's culinary operations includes VP Culinary of Pei Wei Group 148 restaurants & Managing Partner Dragon Tiger Noodle Co in Las Vegas. He has partnerships with Compass Group, Schwan's & NBC Universal/DreamWorks.

