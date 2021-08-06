Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens In Oxford, FL

OXFORD, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, a gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced today it has opened in Oxford with its new Express car wash format, located at 11822 N. US 301. This marks the brand's second new Express format in the state and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price), from $5* for the first month. A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free car washes for a year*.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country," said Phillip O'Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

Bruce Arnett Sr., founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. They entered a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. In 2012, Carnett's Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

"Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area," said Bruce Arnett, Jr. CEO, Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has grown into its legendary brand to car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. An officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

*Visit location for details.

Contact:

Stuart Williams

Carnett's Management Company

Mr. Clean Car Wash

[email protected]

Related Links/additional information: MrCleanCarWash.com

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash