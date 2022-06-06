Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens New Location in DeBary, FL

Mr. Clean Car Wash in DeBary, Florida has officially opened up its doors to the public as of June 6th, 2022.

DEBARY, Fla. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, the gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced it has opened its new express car wash in DeBary, Florida, located at 215 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd. This marks the brand's fourth new express location in the state, with four more currently under construction, and highlights the brand's aggressive growth plans across the southeast with many new locations in the pipeline.

Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering a limited-time promotion, where customers receive their first month of unlimited washes free with a single wash purchase*. The Unlimited Plan is a subscription service that lets customers use the car wash daily for one low monthly cost. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 16 at 11 am. "Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country," said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. Building on the core beliefs of "Clean Cars Fast! Delivered with Fantastic Quality and Genuine Hospitality!", they entered a working relationship with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. In 2012, Carnett's Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand.

"Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area," said Bruce Arnett, Jr.

*Visit location or website for terms and conditions.

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has branched out its legendary brand into car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. An officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

PRESS CONTACT

Stuart Williams

770-381-6900

https://www.mrcleancarwash.com/

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash