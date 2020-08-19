Mr. K Car Wash Joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, has acquired Mr. K Car Wash ("Mr. K"), an express conveyor car wash in Montgomery, Alabama.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO, explained, "The Mr. K acquisition expands Mammoth's footprint in one of our core markets." He added, "Mammoth will now have two stores in the Montgomery area providing our customers and unlimited wash club subscribers with expanded wash options."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, and PitStop, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

Christina Son, a leading car wash broker, advised the seller on the transaction.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 45 conveyor car washes under the Marc-1, Swifty, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, PitStop, and QuickWash Express brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Utah, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Mr. K

Mr. K operates express conveyor car washes in Montgomery, Alabama, and Buford, Georgia. Mr. K was founded by Myung Ku Son in 2015. To learn more, please visit Mr. K or see us online at: www.mrkcarwash.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings

