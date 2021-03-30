M.R. Parker Law Files Lawsuit Against Century City Mall and Javier's Century City in Wrongful Death Shooting

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.R. Parker Law, a Los Angeles firm specializing in wrongful death and personal injury cases, has filed a lawsuit in the case of Ryan Givens, the 29-year-old Los Angeles resident killed at the Century City Mall after an altercation at the popular restaurant, Javier's.

The firm brought the lawsuit on behalf of Given's three children.

The lawsuit alleges all of the following: On January 20th, 2020, Givens attended a social gathering at the restaurant Javier's in Century City. After an altercation ensued within Javier's between members of Given's party and the suspected shooter, Brandon Hinton, and his party, a further melee spilled outside the restaurant. At some point during the on-going fights, Hinton brandished a firearm and began to chase Givens around the Century City Mall, firing recklessly until he struck Givens multiple times. Givens was taken to a local hospital where he passed from his injuries.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants, Century City Mall, LLC, Marcos and Javiers LLC, provided substandard safe access to their property and services to the decedent. The allegation continues that the defendants were negligent in their handling of the situation by not calling the police during the initial altercation, nor separating the parties and escorting them to separate locations off the premises. The lawsuit further alleges that given the severity of the initial altercation and the reasonable belief that high levels of alcohol were involved, the defendants had a reasonable assumption that a further altercation and potential escalation would occur had the two parties not been separated.

Michael Parker, managing attorney at M.R. Parker commented, "Had the defendants established precautionary measures for such events, Ryan Givens may be alive today." Michael continued, "Police should have been called while the two parties were still inside Javier's and onsite security should have immediately separated the two groups and ensured they both left the premise independent of each other."

M.R. Parker's lead trial attorney, Kenneth Shy added, "The defendants owe a duty to secure common areas against foreseeable criminal acts, and that did not happen here. Our firm is committed to holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law and getting justice for the children of Mr. Givens."

M.R. Parker Law has collected over $100 million for clients across more than 3,000 cases, encompassing wrongful deaths, as well as car accidents, dog attacks, slip and falls, trip and falls, and other cases related to negligence and personal injury. More information about the firm can be found at mrparkerlaw.com.

