MR Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 79.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the MR vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the MR Vaccines Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of measles and rubella (MR), ongoing clinical trials to develop safe MR vaccines, growing awareness about immunization services, and rising government initiatives to launch vaccine campaigns. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the MR vaccines market.

Moreover, key players operating in the MR vaccines market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships with organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, and the GAVI Alliance, the global health partnership aims to increase access to immunization in poor countries to improve their immunization programs.

For instance, in June 2021, the Government of Kenya launched measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in Kajiado County, with support of the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The campaign aimed to vaccinate about 3.9 million children with age group of 9 months to 5 years in 22 counties of Kenya.

Key Market Takeaways:

The MR vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period, owing to rise in ongoing clinical trials. For instance, in August 2020, a Phase II / III clinical trial of double viral vaccine for Measles and Rubella (MR) produced by Bio-Manguinhos / Fiocruz, a vaccine manufacturing company, was completed. The study was conducted in 11 months old children to assess the safety, immunogenicity, and reactogenicity of the MR vaccine.

Among vaccine brand, MR vaccine segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021, owing to increasing focus on research and development activities to develop safe MR vaccines.

Key players operating in the MR vaccines market include PT Bio Farma, Bio-Manguinhos, BE Vaccines, Serum Institute of India, and Crucell Switzerland AG.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

MR Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Brand:

MR Vaccine

MRBEV (BE LTD.)

MR Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

Public

Private

MR Vaccines Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

