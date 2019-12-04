Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center Launch their 14th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest for Washington State Elementary Students

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center has launched their 14th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest, with the theme: "Mr. Yuk is Always Here to Help."

The Poison Prevention Poster Contest asks Washington state students grades kindergarten through 6th to use their creativity to develop life-saving artwork on how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from toxic substances. One student's artwork will be chosen as the winner, and transformed into the Poison Prevention Week poster to coincide with National Poison Prevention Week, March 15-21, 2020.

"Teaching students about poison prevention and making good choices about their health and well-being is a priority for the Washington Poison Center," commented Dr. Erica Liebelt, Executive/Medical Director for the Washington Poison Center. "One way we reach students is through this poster contest. Since 2006, more than 3,000 elementary students have submitted artwork illustrating the many ways that Mr. Yuk and our specialists in poison information help Washingtonians, hospital clinical staff, and first responders, 24/7/365."

Over 1,500 elementary schools throughout Washington state were mailed the Poison Prevention Poster Contest materials, including specially designed poison prevention curriculum to assist students in learning how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from toxic substances.

Poison Prevention Poster Contest Schedule

December 5, 2019 – Poster Contest Kick Off

– Poster Contest Kick Off January 31, 2020 – Last Day to Submit Posters

– Last Day to Submit Posters March 6, 2020 – Poster Contest Winner Announced

The contest winner receives the Mr. Yuk Award of Excellence, a special school visit from Mr. Yuk, a trip to Olympia with Mr. Yuk in his one-of-a-kind Yuk Mobile to deliver posters to Washington State Legislators, and year-long recognition.

For rules and additional poison prevention poster contest information, visit: www.wapc.org/programs/education/annual-poster-contest or email mryuk@wapc.org.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 60 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center managed over 113,000 calls in 2018 from healthcare professionals and community members regarding 64,140 cases. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education and community outreach and assists with emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: www.wapc.org.

