MRA Capital Partners Announces New Headquarters in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRA Capital Partners, a boutique real estate investment company, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters from New Jersey to Tampa, Florida.

After founder and CEO—Adam Anderson—relocated out of state for several years, he decided to move back with his family to the Greater Tampa Bay area in 2020. During this time, he opened the company's Tampa office as a second location. Now, it has become the company's headquarters, sitting ideally in Westshore with waterfront views of Old Tampa Bay.

CEO & Managing Partner Adam Anderson, CFP, CRPC, says, "With a booming economy estimated at over $130 billion, the Greater Tampa Bay area is continually ranked one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, adding over 140,000 new jobs over the past year. Florida's population is also growing, with approximately 1,000 people moving to the state daily in 2020 to experience its cultural diversity, award-winning beaches, low property taxes, and strong employment market. All this combined with the pro-growth and pro-business culture in the current Florida Legislature, I can't think of a better location to continue to grow MRA."

The relocation also provides the opportunity to expand upon the company's established local presence and move quickly on new opportunities that have become essential in the current market.

Local market forces are critical to a successful real estate investment, and MRA Capital takes a top-down approach when identifying key markets to invest in, including population growth, job creation, and overall quality of life. The company plans to acquire an additional 200 multifamily units over the next year in the Tampa area. Local investors will have the satisfaction of seeing their holdings firsthand and be part of improving their community.

About MRA Capital Partners

MRA Capital Partners is a privately held boutique real estate investment company that invests in value-add and cash-flowing real estate investments throughout the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the average accredited investor access to high-quality commercial real estate investments, including office, hotel, industrial, investment-grade retail, supermarket-anchored properties, senior living, student housing, medical and mixed-use properties.

