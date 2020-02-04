MRA Issues U.S. And Canadian Residential Metal Roofing Industry Outlook For 2020

"While it's impossible to know what the year may hold, we are confident residential metal roofing will continue to experience strong demand as U.S. and Canadian homeowners become more familiar with its benefits, especially in light of climate extremes, heightened environmental awareness and resilient home trends," said Renee Ramey, MRA Executive Director.

On the regional level, the U.S. Southern and Midwest are driving the most interest in metal roofing. The MRA fielded the most consumer inquiries and interest from states including Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, with Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and the Dakotas also leading the pack. Interest in metal roofing continued to spike in Florida and Texas, two areas that suffered extreme weather events and subsequently had strong repair and remodeling activity in 2019.

Top reasons homeowners give for wanting a metal roof include the need for greater protection and reliability in extreme climate conditions and longevity (long-term value for the dollar spent). The wide variety of styles and color options available with metal roofs also is driving demand, according to MRA consumer research. Recent global events, such as the devastating wildfires in Australia, also may have a spillover effect in states and Canadian provinces that are susceptible to similar dangers. Indeed, interest in metal roofing has spiked recently in California and other regions where wildfire devastation has hit home.

Heightened environmental concerns also may pique greater interest in metal roofing this year. With residential solar systems and net zero homes becoming increasingly common, quality metal roofs are being recognized for lowering energy use, reducing a home's carbon footprint and preventing waste, since metal roofs can be 100 percent recycled at the end of their long life.

