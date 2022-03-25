MRAM Market Size to Grow by USD 952.71 Million |Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. | Technavio

Mar 25, 2022, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRAM market size is will grow by USD 952.71 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period.
MRAM Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the key vendors and their key offerings include:
- Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers MRAM through device solutions business segment.
- Honeywell International Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM.
- Intel Corp.:The company offers MRAM through its Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group segment.
- QUALCOMM Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM. The company operates in key business segments including Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.:The company offers MRAM through component solution business segment.
MRAM Market Segment Analysis
- Type
- STT MRAM
STT MRAM account for the largest market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. STT MRAM consumes low power and has better scalability when compared to conventional T MRAM. It has fast read and write times, small cell sizes, and is compatible with existing DRAM and SRAM technologies.
- T MRAM
- Geography
- North America
32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for MRAM in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American and APAC regions. The presence of leading players and growing R&D will facilitate the MRAM market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Automotive And A And D
- Enterprise Storage
- Consumer Electronics
- Robotics
MRAM Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global MRAM market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the MRAM market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
MRAM Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist MRAM market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the MRAM market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the MRAM market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRAM market vendors
|
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 952.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
25.78
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avalanche Technology Inc., CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., QUALCOMM Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Automotive and A and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Enterprise storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Robotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- STT MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- T MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avalanche Technology Inc.
- CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC
- Everspin Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- QUALCOMM Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
