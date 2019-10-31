MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry, today announced third quarter 2019 results.

The company's sales were $942 million for the third quarter of 2019, which was 4% lower than the second quarter of 2019 and 12% lower than the third quarter of 2018. The sequential decline was driven by a decrease in the midstream sector, partially offset by a slight increase in the upstream and downstream sectors. As compared to the third quarter of 2018, sales decreased across all segments and end-markets.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $15 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, as compared to $18 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 included after-tax severance charges of $4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Andrew R. Lane, MRC Global's president and chief executive officer stated, "We are pleased to see progress from our strategy to increase margins, as we achieved 20% adjusted gross profit this quarter. Revenue in the third quarter, however, was lower due to progressively weaker market conditions and unusually low customer spending patterns. We remain focused on maximizing shareholder returns throughout the cycle as we repurchased $13 million of our stock during the third quarter. So far in 2019, we have generated $134 million of cash from operations, reduced debt, improved working capital efficiency and executed cost reduction initiatives, including headcount reductions of 180 in the third quarter. This first phase of cost reductions is expected to yield annual savings of approximately $12 million, and we have more initiatives underway. In total, our headcount is down 230 since the end of 2018. In periods of slower growth, our business continues to generate cash, and we expect to generate at least $200 million of cash from operations in 2019."

MRC Global's third quarter 2019 gross profit was $174 million, or 18.5% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $172 million, or 16.1% of sales, in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 reflects income of $2 million and expense of $26 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. The improvement in gross profit percent was attributable primarily to the lower LIFO expense.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $137 million, or 14.5% of sales, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $140 million, or 13.1% of sales, for the same period of 2018. SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 included $5 million of pre-tax severance charges.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $80 million for the same period in 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (gross profit and net income) in this release.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $763 million, down $96 million, or 11%, from the same quarter in 2018. Midstream declined $50 million, or 12%, due to lower transmission and gathering activity. Upstream declined $24 million, or 11%, as a result of increased capital discipline by our customers. Downstream declined by $22 million, or 9%, due to non-recurring project work that resulted in a $20 million decrease in sales.

Canadian sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $57 million, down $21 million, or 27%, from the same quarter in 2018 driven by the upstream sector, which continues to be negatively impacted by low Canadian oil prices and government-imposed production limits.

International sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $122 million, down $12 million, or 9%, from the same period in 2018 reflecting the conclusion of a major upstream project in Kazakhstan, as well as, the impact of weaker foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar, which unfavorably impacted sales by $6 million. Excluding the impact of the project and weaker foreign currencies, sales increased $23 million, or 23%, due to improving market conditions, particularly in Norway and the United Kingdom.

Sales by Sector

Upstream sales in the third quarter of 2019 decreased 15% from the third quarter of 2018 to $287 million, or 31% of total sales. The decrease in upstream sales was across all geographic segments, as described above.

Midstream sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $370 million, or 39% of total sales, down $52 million, or 12%, from the third quarter of 2018. Sales to gas utility customers were flat for the quarter, while sales to transmission and gathering customers were down 26% over the same quarter in 2018. Gas utility sales are up 7% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period last year as we continue to grow our share in this market.

Downstream sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $285 million, or 30% of total sales, down $26 million, or 8%, from the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to the U.S. segment as described above.

Balance Sheet

Cash balances were $25 million at September 30, 2019. Debt, net of cash, was $602 million and excess availability under our asset-based lending facility was $477 million as of September 30, 2019. Cash provided by operations was $126 million in the third quarter of 2019 bringing cash provided by operations for the first nine months of 2019 to $134 million. MRC Global's liquidity position of $502 million is sufficient to support the business and capital needs of the Company.

Share Repurchase Programs

In October 2018, the board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for common stock of up to $150 million. As previously reported, during the third quarter of 2019, the Company purchased $13 million of its common stock at an average price of $13.59 per share. There is $12 million remaining available under the current authorization. This program is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2019. Shares may be repurchased at management's discretion in the open market. Depending on market conditions and other factors, these repurchases may be commenced or suspended from time to time without prior notice.

Since 2015, the Company has repurchased $363 million or 23.4 million shares at an average price of $15.49 per share. The outstanding share count as of September 30, 2019 was 82.2 million shares.

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except shares)















September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018











Assets









Current assets:









Cash $ 25

$ 43 Accounts receivable, net

586



587 Inventories, net

742



797 Other current assets

37



38 Total current assets

1,390



1,465











Long-term assets:









Operating lease assets

186



- Property, plant and equipment, net

140



140 Other assets

21



23











Intangible assets:









Goodwill, net

482



484 Other intangible assets, net

288



322

$ 2,507

$ 2,434











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable $ 431

$ 435 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

93



130 Operating lease liabilities

34



- Current portion of long-term debt

4



4 Total current liabilities

562



569











Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt, net

623



680 Operating lease liabilities

168



- Deferred income taxes

91



98 Other liabilities

37



40











Commitments and contingencies





















6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding

355



355











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 105,623,390 and 104,953,693 issued, respectively

1



1 Additional paid-in capital

1,727



1,721 Retained deficit

(453)



(498) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 23,436,329 and 19,347,839 shares, respectively

(363)



(300) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(241)



(232)



671



692

$ 2,507

$ 2,434

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Sales $ 942

$ 1,071

$ 2,896

$ 3,163 Cost of sales

768



899



2,374



2,645 Gross profit

174



172



522



518 Selling, general and administrative expenses

137



140



409



414 Operating income

37



32



113



104 Other (expense) income:





















Interest expense

(10)



(10)



(31)



(28) Write off of debt issuance costs

-



-



-



(1) Other, net

2



2



3



4























Income before income taxes

29



24



85



79 Income tax expense

8



-



22



15 Net income

21



24



63



64 Series A preferred stock dividends

6



6



18



18 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15

$ 18

$ 45

$ 46















































Basic income per common share $ 0.18

$ 0.20

$ 0.54

$ 0.51 Diluted income per common share $ 0.18

$ 0.20

$ 0.53

$ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares, basic

82.7



90.3



83.4



90.6 Weighted-average common shares, diluted

83.4



91.7



84.2



92.4

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)















Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018











Operating activities



Net income $ 63

$ 64 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:









Depreciation and amortization

16



17 Amortization of intangibles

33



34 Equity-based compensation expense

12



11 Deferred income tax benefit

(5)



(7) Amortization of debt issuance costs

1



1 Write off of debt issuance costs

-



1 (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(3)



48 Other

3



2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(4)



(156) Inventories

56



(206) Other current assets

-



3 Accounts payable

(3)



58 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(35)



(16) Net cash provided by (used in) operations

134



(146)











Investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(12)



(15) Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant and equipment

1



6 Other investing activities

1



- Net cash used in investing activities

(10)



(9)











Financing activities









Payments on revolving credit facilities

(786)



(808) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

733



1,004 Payments on long-term obligations

(3)



(3) Debt issuance costs paid

-



(1) Purchase of common stock

(63)



(50) Dividends paid on preferred stock

(18)



(18) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings

(6)



(5) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-



21 Other

1



(1) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(142)



139











Decrease in cash

(18)



(16) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

-



(3) Cash -- beginning of period

43



48 Cash -- end of period $ 25

$ 29

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



























Net income $ 21

$ 24

$ 63

$ 64

Income tax expense

8



-



22



15

Interest expense

10



10



31



28

Depreciation and amortization

5



5



16



17

Amortization of intangibles

11



12



33



34

(Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(2)



26



(3)



48

Equity-based compensation expense (1)

5



4



12



11

Severance charges (2)

5



-



5



-

Write off of debt issuance costs (3)

-



-



-



1

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-



-



-



(1)

Foreign currency gains

(1)



(1)



(1)



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 62

$ 80

$ 178

$ 217





























Notes to above:

(1) Recorded in SG&A

(2) Charge (pre-tax) related to cost reduction initiatives in the third quarter of 2019 recorded in SG&A.

(3) Charge (pre-tax) to write off debt issuance costs related to refinancing the Term Loan agreement in the second quarter of 2018.

The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percentage

September 30,

Percentage

2019

of Revenue

2018

of Revenue



















Gross profit, as reported $ 174

18.5%

$ 172

16.1% Depreciation and amortization

5

0.5%



5

0.5% Amortization of intangibles

11

1.2%



12

1.1% (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(2)

(0.2%)



26

2.4% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 188

20.0%

$ 215

20.1%





















Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percentage

September 30,

Percentage

2019

of Revenue

2018

of Revenue

























Gross profit, as reported $ 522

18.0%

$ 518

16.4% Depreciation and amortization

16

0.6%



17

0.5% Amortization of intangibles

33

1.1%



34

1.1% (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(3)

(0.1%)



48

1.5% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 568

19.6%

$ 617

19.5%

Notes to above:

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions)



Disaggregated Sales by Segment

























Three Months Ended September 30,

























U.S.

Canada

International

Total 2019:





















Upstream $ 189

$ 43

$ 55

$ 287 Midstream

356



7



7



370 Downstream

218



7



60



285

$ 763

$ 57

$ 122

$ 942 2018:





















Upstream $ 213

$ 59

$ 66

$ 338 Midstream

406



11



5



422 Downstream

240



8



63



311

$ 859

$ 78

$ 134

$ 1,071

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

























U.S.

Canada

International

Total 2019:





















Upstream $ 583

$ 130

$ 170

$ 883 Midstream

1,098



35



19



1,152 Downstream

667



18



176



861

$ 2,348

$ 183

$ 365

$ 2,896 2018:





















Upstream $ 580

$ 180

$ 187

$ 947 Midstream

1,253



33



18



1,304 Downstream

710



23



179



912

$ 2,543

$ 236

$ 384

$ 3,163

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions)



Sales by Product Line





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Type

2019

2018

2019

2018 Line pipe

$ 153

$ 186

$ 468

$ 556 Carbon steel fittings and flanges



145



182



456



531 Total carbon steel pipe, fittings and flanges



298



368



924



1,087 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation



362



393



1,125



1,146 Gas products



147



154



425



425 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings



43



48



135



150 General oilfield products



92



108



287



355



$ 942

$ 1,071

$ 2,896

$ 3,163



























MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions, except per share amounts)



























September 30, 2019

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share























Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15

$ 0.18

$ 45

$ 0.53 Decrease in LIFO reserve, net of tax

(2)



(0.02)



(2)



(0.02) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13

$ 0.16

$ 43

$ 0.51

























September 30, 2018

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Amount

Per Share*

Amount

Per Share























Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18

$ 0.20

$ 46

$ 0.50 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

20



0.22



37



0.40 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38

$ 0.41

$ 83

$ 0.90

Notes to above:

*Does not foot due to rounding

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The Company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the Company believes it provides useful comparisons of the Company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The Company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

