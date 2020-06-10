MRC Global to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced that its management team will present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, & Renewables Virtual Conference to be held on June 16-17, 2020.

Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the MRC Global website at www.mrcglobal.com. The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the same section of the MRC Global website for approximately 30 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 250 service locations worldwide, approximately 3,150 employees and with nearly 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for its over 13,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

Investor Relations

MRC Global Inc.

[email protected]

832-308-2847

SOURCE MRC Global Inc.

