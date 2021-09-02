MRG Live Announces The Appointment Of Chandy Kilburn As Regional General Manager/Senior Talent Buyer, West Coast

MRG LIVE is The MRG Group's live event promotions division and has grown to produce over 1,000 events in 2019 and expanded into the US in 2020 with the appointment of industry veteran Jacob Smid as its Managing Director to provide leadership to the MRG LIVE and MRG EVENTS businesses.

"I am thrilled that Chandy Kilburn has joined the MRG team to provide leadership to MRG LIVE's west coast as our General Manager West Coast / Senior Talent Buyer," Jacob says of Chandy's joining the team. "His experience in the industry at large on the artist and production side combined with his track record as a successful entrepreneur uniquely position him to be a key part of driving MRG LIVE's growth as a leading independent experience company in North America."

Chandy has over a decade of experience in live music and events. His experience includes tour management with artists including, Tegan and Sara, Serena Ryder, Dan Mangan as well as large-scale event production such as the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. With this, Chandy has experience alongside MRG venues and team members. The MRG Group's EVP, Shea Dahl comments, "I have worked with Chandy for many years and am excited for him to join the leadership of the MRG Live team. His experience and passion for creating experiences will be a huge asset as we continue our efforts to grow our footprint on the west coast."

About The MRG Group

The MRG Group is Canada's leading independent concert and entertainment promotion company. In operation since 2008 with the reopening of the historic Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, The MRG Group, led by Matt Gibbons, has grown into one of the leading entertainment and hospitality companies in Canada. Owning and operating a total of 13 properties across the country, MRG's preeminent venues include Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, The Capital Ballroom in Victoria, BC and Adelaide Hall in Toronto, ON. MRG's mission is to create positive shareable experiences for all who come in contact with the venues and events. MRG LIVE developed as an amplification of its entertainment branch and has since established itself as an industry-leading promotion company producing over 1000 shows in 2019. With offices in Toronto, New York, Miami, Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, MRG LIVE is the largest independent concert and event promoter in Canada and continues to expand in the USA.

