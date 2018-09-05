MRG Subsidiary Fined in the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRG's subsidiary Mr Green Ltd has been fined EUR 312,500 by the Dutch gaming authority. Mr Green has in its opinion complied with the Dutch guidelines for online gaming except for the use of IP blocking.

The Dutch gaming authority has previously issued guidelines for online gaming in the Netherlands. Mr Green Ltd is of the opinion that it has complied with these guidelines except for IP blocking, for which the company has been fined. Most gaming operators do not practice IP blocking in the Netherlands and the company will therefore appeal the decision.

The Dutch market represents about six per cent of the MRG Group's total revenue and its impact on profitability is insignificant. Revenue from the Netherlands amounted to approximately SEK 26 million in the second quarter.

