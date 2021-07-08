MrGuru Performs Technical Platform Upgrade; Adds Latest Trading Technologies

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increased volatility of the cryptocurrency market in recent months, short-term trading has become very popular among online traders. Subsequently, renowned online crypto trading broker MrGuru has announced that it has performed maintenance on its proprietary Webtrader platform. According to the company, trade orders are now executed faster, in a secure environment meeting the highest standards in the industry.

"We know how important it is to act fast in today's trading reality," commented the company's spokesperson, "that's why we've spared no effort at making this platform the fastest, most secure and most intuitive on the market. We're sure our traders are going to feel the impact of this move in their daily routine. We also want to thank our thousands of customers from around the world for choosing to do business with us."

Speed is the name of the game

As the industry of online trading keeps growing, many new brands enter the market. In this reality, even veteran and well-known brands such as MrGuru must always strive to provide traders with a surplus they won't find anywhere else. That's why the company has put a lot of time and energy into this upgrade. Currently, more features are being added to the platform, but the company has stated that these further maintenance works shall in no way affect the platform's performance.

"We are aware that speed and security are the name of the game right now," added the spokesperson, "and that's why we're going to keep working on our mechanisms to make sure we use only the most up to speed technology - no matter the cost for us. At the end of the day, we have thousands of traders around the world relying on the service we provide, and I can promise them we're going to keep doing all we can to earn their trust every day."

About MrGuru

With a team of top-notch analysts, developers and engineers, MrGuru has rightfully earned its status as a leading trading brand throughout the globe. The company provides cryptocurrency trading solutions to all clients, regardless of geographical location and budget. Support is granted on a 24/6 basis, via live chat, email and a call center. The improved platform is mobile and tablet friendly, making trading on the go very simple for its users.

