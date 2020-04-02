MRM Named A 'Magic Quadrant' Leader By Gartner For Fourth Straight Year

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, MRM has been designated as a Leader in Gartner Inc.'s "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies" report. Gartner, which is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, compiles its global agency analysis based on an evaluation of 15 criteria encompassing both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

MRM, a leading customer relationship agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, has global expertise and capabilities across a number of key areas. MRM's core pillars include strategy & consulting, creativity & connections, technology & invention and data science, engineering & analytics.

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "We couldn't be prouder of the continued recognition we're receiving from Gartner based on their thorough evaluation of agency services, including how these are perceived by the client community. From our view, we've been consistently strengthening and expanding our capabilities across the board—in strategy, creativity, consulting, data and analytics, e-Commerce and technology – along with providing the staff development and diversity programs required to support these competencies. As we look to when the coronavirus pandemic ends, we're likely to see some lasting modifications in how businesses and consumers behave in a digitally interconnected world with which they've become more active and familiar. So it's gratifying that as we continue to advance and evolve all of our capabilities, we also continue to be recognized by an outside objective observer as one of the global leaders in our agency sector."

We believe this Gartner "Leaders" recognition follows a successful year for MRM globally. In 2019, it achieved impressive growth fueled both by additional assignments from existing clients, such as General Motors, BASF, Anheuser-Busch and Coca-Cola and many new clients including British Land, Aden + Anais, Boston Proper and Kashiyama. The agency also launched a new Center of Excellence (COEx) for Microsoft in London, as well as two new product innovation studios – LAB13 – in Tokyo and Manchester. On the awards front, MRM earned three Lions at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity, 17 Effie Awards across several markets, and additional hardware from the likes of The One Show, The Clio Awards, The Webby Awards and the D&AD Awards.

Gartner Magic Quadrants are based on a rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by a highly structured methodology. As described by Gartner, "Leaders possess deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world. Leaders maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy. Leaders extend their client relationships far beyond marketing promotions, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (for example, management consulting, product ideation and product development requests for quotations). Leaders help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; they do so by harnessing their own significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics."

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Ewan McIntyre, Laurel Erickson, 30 March 2020.

