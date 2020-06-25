MRM Named ANA's B2 Midsize Agency Of The Year

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, won Gold as Agency Of The Year (Midsize) at the 2020 Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Awards that honors Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers. This award from the ANA recognizes "agencies that demonstrate excellence in the execution of their marketing creative, ROI for their clients, and thought leadership in the B2B marketing field."

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "It's truly an honor to be recognized for the overall scope and effectiveness of our B2B capabilities in helping our clients to grow with their business and enterprise customers. Even before the pandemic, both B2B and B2C marketers have been facing increasing competitive challenges. This is why we have stayed committed to further building our capabilities—in strategy, creativity, consulting, data and analytics, e-Commerce and technology – at the same time that we have been providing the staff development and diversity programs required to support these competencies." Among recent B2B clients added by MRM are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Verizon Business Group CRM Strategy and Three Mobile Enterprise.

The ANA B2 awards are judged by B2B professionals from all areas of the ANA. The selection of MRM was based on an overall assessment of its vision and growth, capabilities and innovations, thought leadership, agency culture and marketplace impact. The case histories evaluated demonstrated its success in shifting the brand perception of a major B2B marketer, furthering an understanding the value of omni-platform marketing, and recognizing the important integrated role of technology in marketing today.

This 2020 honor from the ANA B2 awards follows other recognition for MRM this year, including being designated as a "Leader" in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the fourth year in a row (2017-2020), and for the first time, having five MRM agencies named in WARC's top 40 effective digital agencies listing, as part of WARC's global Effective 100 ranking. Additionally, MRM's work and achievements factored into many of McCann Worldgroup's recent multiple top industry honors, including being recognized as the world's Most Creatively Effective Agency Network both in the global 2020 Effie Effectiveness Index and in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings, being named Global Agency of the Year both by Adweek and Campaign magazines, being honored as Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and inclusion on Fast Company's 2020 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

