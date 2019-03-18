MRM//McCann Named A Leader By Gartner For 3rd Straight Year

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM//McCann has been designated as a Leader in Gartner Inc.'s newly released "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies," marking the third year in a row that the McCann Worldgroup global customer relationship agency has been recognized in the Leaders quadrant in the annual report. Gartner Inc., the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, compiles its analysis based on an evaluation of 15 criteria encompassing both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In this year's report, Gartner observed "As CMOs strive for customer experience wins and revenue results, global marketing agencies are adding capabilities to meet these new demands."

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM//McCann, said, "We're especially proud of this continuing Leader recognition by Gartner because we believe it speaks directly to our ongoing effort to develop and deepen our commitment to creativity, data science, technology and customer connections as we reinvent our way of working. We feel it underscores the data and analytics importance to our offering of Interpublic's acquisition of Acxiom, which built on our existing MRM//McCann relationship and further bolsters our capabilities."

Gartner Magic Quadrants are based on a rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by highly structured methodology. As described by Gartner, those agencies in the Leaders quadrant "possess deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world." Additionally, they "maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy. Leaders extend their client relationships far beyond marketing promotions, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (for example, management consulting, product ideation and product development requests for quotations). Leaders help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; they do so by harnessing their own significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics."

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Ewan McIntyre, Elizabeth Shaw, Laurel Erickson, 14 March 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of facts. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann, named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is a leading data science, technology innovation and creatively driven relationship marketing agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data, the magic of technology and the impact of connections to drive business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com .

