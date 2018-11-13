MRO is KLAS Category Leader for Release of Information Services for Sixth Year

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Category Leader designation is awarded to the software and services vendor/solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields. It is based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service and guidance to providers and payers," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar."

In the 2019 Best in KLAS report, KLAS includes new performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with five key categories: loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. These categories comprise questions from the KLAS evaluation.

As the 2019 Category Leader, MRO was rated No. 1 for ROI with an overall performance score of 91.1 out of 100. MRO also received all A's and B's across all five graded categories.

A sample of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI Online® solution evaluated the PHI disclosure management company. ROI Online is a web-based solution that empowers healthcare organizations to standardize PHI disclosure processes, mitigate risk and enhance customer service, efficiency and compliance across healthcare enterprises.

"We are proud of MRO's consistently high KLAS score and pleased that we made the 'KLAS honor roll' with high grades across all five performance categories included in this year's report," said Stephen Hynes, CEO for MRO. "We believe our score, grades and the positive feedback MRO clients give to KLAS are indicative of high levels of client satisfaction among our growing and diverse client base."

In addition to the KLAS Category Leader designation, MRO is also recognized as the top performer in KLAS performance reports covering the ROI service segment: "HIM Services Performance 2015: Coding, Transcription, Release of Information" and "Release of Information 2018: Who Delivers Most Consistently Across Customers?" In the 2018 ROI report, MRO was noted as having the best service quality, fastest turnaround times and proven scalability to meet large client needs and implementations.

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com.

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

