MRO Market for Automation Solutions: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AMETEK Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRO market size for automation solutions is forecast to increase by USD 54089.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in outsourcing of operations, increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the MRO market for automation solutions as a part of the global diversified support services market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global diversified support services market covers companies primarily providing labor-oriented support services to businesses and governments.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the MRO market for automation solutions by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (MRO items and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Process Industries:

The process industry was valued at USD 41,287.62 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Factors such as the increasing global demand for electricity, rising urbanization, and the increasing use of electronic appliances have resulted in a surge in demand for electricity. the ongoing exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units, and increased expansions of onshore and offshore production activities, are expected to attract investments in automation solutions by industry players. This will drive the growth of the market in focus on this segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

Automation Solutions Market in the oil and gas industry by solution and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automation solutions market size in the oil and gas industry is forecasted to increase by USD 3.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automation solutions market segmentation in the oil and gas industry by solution (SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Distribution Automation Solutions Market by Solution, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The distribution automation solutions market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.15 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

What are the key data covered in the MRO market for automation solutions?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist MRO market for automation solutions during the next five years

Estimation of the MRO market for automation solutions size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MRO market for automation solutions

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRO market vendors for automation solutions

MRO Market Scope For Automation Solutions Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,089.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global MRO market for automation solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global MRO market for automation solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 MRO items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 47: Chart on MRO items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on MRO items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on MRO items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on MRO items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 113: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 117: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 122: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Exhibit 127: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings

12.8 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 131: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Festo SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 134: Festo SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Festo SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Festo SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 147: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 152: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 157: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 158: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 160: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 W.W. Grainger Inc.

Exhibit 167: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 171: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio