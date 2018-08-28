MRP Prelytix 2.2 Enhances AI-Driven Personalization

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP, the leading global provider of AI-powered customer acquisition software and services, today announced the launch of MRP Prelytix version 2.2, its newest predictive analytics and account-based marketing platform update. Cited as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2018, MRP Prelytix 2.2 offers new functionality to help B2B marketing and sales teams activate audiences and acquire new customers faster and more cost effectively.

The latest release of MRP Prelytix, powered by Kx technology, the leading in-memory, time-series operational intelligence platform, gives subscribers the ability to create customized, unique and purpose-built segments based on firmographic, demographic and engagement data. This allows subscribers to activate dynamic display advertising using the most appropriately timed message with flexibility to change the message based on real-time insights. The latest update also features improved in-depth reporting and analytics. Enhanced attribution capabilities help marketers demonstrate ROI and understand the impact of their work across all tactics. When layering on dynamic creative, MRP Prelytix subscribers, on average, see click-through rates double compared to previous campaigns and more importantly, a substantial increase in pipeline and deal size.

"We are always focused on empowering our customers with buyer journey insight and predictive analytics that fuel impactful account-based marketing strategy and execution," said MRP President and CEO Kevin Cunningham. "The MRP Prelytix 2.2 update is a major step forward in our AI-powered software platform. It prepares marketing and sales teams to connect with accounts in a meaningful, targeted way to drive profitable outcomes."

MRP Prelytix 2.2 advances AI-driven personalization of dynamic display advertising based on buyer journey insights and highly tailored audience segments. Moreover, enhancements to MRP's product extends attribution and analytics to landing pages to measure the real impact of display ads in terms of business outcomes, providing insights about tactics and conversions to better recognize what is most effective.

MRP clients will automatically be upgraded to MRP Prelytix 2.2.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

Visit http://www.mrpfd.com/ for more information.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ times series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

