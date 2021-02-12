MRS Allergy Announces CLIA-Waived Clarity COVIBLOCK™ Covid19 10 Minute IgM & IgG Antibody Test for POC

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRS Allergy announces the availability of Clarity COVIBLOCK Covid19 IgM/IgG Antibody tests for point of care (POC) applications including the possibility of vaccine priority and verification. CoviBlock is a CLIA-Waived Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) authorized by the FDA for use under an Emergency Use Authorization.

COVIBLOCK is a simple finger stick test that takes 10 minutes, reduces costs and provides superior confidence in results. You can create an effective COVID-19 testing strategy, using a top-quality cost-effective solution. Our Practitioner and Patient centric service team add tremendous value to support your efforts combatting the spread of COVID-19. Scott Schumaker, MRS Managing Partner, said "MRS is thrilled to be able to partner with Clarity Diagnostics to offer COVIBLOCK to the healthcare sector as a part of the ongoing battle to stop COVID-19". Dr. Paul of Chicago stated, "I had my first vaccine dose 2.5 weeks ago. It was incredible to see the positive IgG line. My wife is so much more relaxed when I go to work. Thank you!"

COVIBLOCKS's multiple uses include:

Post Vaccination Testing. Vaccinations will be in limited supply for some time, may not be 100% effective, and are expected to provide protection of only limited and unknown length. Some healthcare leaders recommend testing for the presence of neutralizing IgG antibodies for vaccine priority, efficacy, and duration because it specifically targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein IgG antibody.

Current Infection : Clarity COVIBLOCK testing is not limited to past infections. The test detects SARS-CoV-2-specific IgM antibodies showing ongoing, current infection, as well as IgG from a fading or past infection.

: Clarity COVIBLOCK testing is not limited to past infections. The test detects SARS-CoV-2-specific IgM antibodies showing ongoing, current infection, as well as IgG from a fading or past infection. Confirmation: A positive result may be confirmed as infected by an antibody test at some point during active infection. The Clarity COVIBLOCK Covid19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette should not be used to diagnose or exclude acute infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions. Direct testing for SARS-CoV-2 should be performed if acute infection is suspected.

Founded in 2012, MRS provides complete turnkey allergy programs for primary care providers, innovative Telemedicine platforms focused on communities and medical practices, alternative treatment protocol development, and new holistic treatments for pain management. MRS headquarters are in Phoenix, AZ. More information about COVIBLOCK can be found at www.mrsrelief.com

For additional information contact: MRS at [email protected] or call 888-674-1747.

SOURCE MRS Allergy

