Mrs Prindables x Kribi Coffee to Release Line of Whole Bean Coffee Products

Specializing in chocolate covered Gourmet Caramel Apples, the toasted sugar notes of Mrs Prindables' signature caramel, richness of their chocolate, and crisp Granny Smith apples beautifully complement the deep roasted flavor of the coffee. The Ethiopian and Colombian coffee beans as well as roast levels were carefully selected to accompany Mrs Prindables chocolate and caramel treats, specifically, their Triple Chocolate Jumbo Caramel Apples.

"A cup of fresh-brewed coffee paired with our Caramel Apples and Confections is a delicious combination our team has enjoyed for years. We wanted to share this pairing with our customers, and it became clear that we should craft our own coffee beans. We found the perfect partner in Kribi, who like Mrs Prindables, also makes it their priority to use only the finest ingredients and produce the freshest products," says Brandon Beavers, Chief Executive Officer of Mrs Prindables.

"From the minute we began discussing a collaboration with Mrs Prindables, it was apparent to me that we had a winner. Pairing our coffee with a popular item like a Caramel Apple fits well with our vision for creating unique and exciting customer experiences for our coffee fans," says Jacques Shalo, Founder of Kribi Coffee Air Roastery.

Beavers continues to say, "A cornerstone of the Mrs Prindables culture is supporting like-minded businesses and growers who take care to ensure that every item they put on the market is of the highest quality. We admire Kribi's burgeoning business and model of sourcing coffee beans directly from the best growers around the world. We look forward to future collaborations in additional verticals, such as, spirits, snacks, and other beverages."

The coffee line is comprised of individual 12 oz. bags of Ethiopian and Colombian whole bean coffee, a set of both coffee varieties, as well as a bag of each coffee variety with a Mrs Prindables Triple Chocolate Jumbo Caramel Apple.

Features of the Mrs Prindables x Kribi Coffee collaboration include:

Premium whole bean Ethiopian and Colombian coffee crafted to complement Gourmet Caramel Apples and Confections

Air roasted technique, producing a smooth, balanced coffee with no bitterness

The Mrs Prindables x Kribi Coffee products are available now at mrsprindables.com and can be shipped nationwide.

About Mrs Prindables: Mrs Prindables invented the Gourmet Caramel Apple over thirty years ago using the finest ingredients – orchard-fresh Granny Smith Apples, decadent small batch caramel, premium nuts, and the highest quality chocolates – to create a truly unique and indulgent gift. Today, Mrs Prindables has expanded on the heritage of Gourmet Caramel Apples to also include irresistible Confections and elegant Gift Baskets. mrsprindables.com

About Kribi Coffee Air Roastery: Kribi Coffee is named after a resort town and port in the founder, Jacques Shalo's, home country of Cameroon. He was raised on a coffee farm a few miles from Kribi. The company is based in Oak Park, IL with its flagship store located in Forest Park, IL and a warehouse in Elmhurst, IL. Kribi Coffee sources green coffee beans from African and South American countries, which are roasted via an alternative eco-friendly air roasting method. The result is fresher, better tasting coffee with no bitter notes. kribicoffee.com

SOURCE Mrs Prindables