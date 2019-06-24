Mrs. Renfro's Salsa Unveils Updated Brand Identity

A fresh, modern logo, redesigned labels and lids, an updated ad campaign, stationery and other branded items are set to roll out this summer. Attendees at the event will be able to see updated jars and lids, labels and more – as well as sample award-winning favorites such as Habanero Salsa, Green Salsa, Mango Habanero Salsa, Peach Salsa and Ghost Pepper Salsa.

Featuring a new tagline – "True to Family. True to Flavor." – the refreshed design is the first brand update for the company in more than 20 years. In addition, the new advertising and creative platform will feature historical Renfro family photos to pay homage those who have played a role in the success of the family-owned company.

"The new logo, updated labels and rejuvenated creative approach for our salsa and condiment lines mark an exciting moment for our entire company," said Doug Renfro, president of Renfro Foods. "We feel that the new designs represent our Texas family roots while reflecting the growth, diversity and fun nature of our product lineup."

Becky Renfro Borbolla, vice president of Renfro Foods, added, "Since we have a long history of participation and partnership with the Specialty Food Association, we're thrilled to reveal these designs at a Fancy Food Show, arguably the largest show of its kind in North America."

For a look, and a taste test, visit Booth #1857 at the Summer Fancy Foods Show at the Javits Center in New York City from June 23-25, 2019.

About Renfro Foods and Mrs. Renfro's Salsa

Renfro Foods is a Fort Worth-based, third-generation family business that manufactures salsas, peppers, relishes and sauces. The company's award-winning salsa line, Mrs. Renfro's, includes more than 30 products available through supermarkets, gourmet food stores and gift shops in all 50 states and internationally. Originally founded in 1940 as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business, the Renfro family has continued to evolve and expand the brand into the multimillion-dollar business that it is today. In 2018 alone, the company was named a finalist for the Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information about Renfro products, visit MrsRenfros.com and connect with the company on social media via @mrsrenfros.

SOURCE Renfro Foods

Related Links

https://www.renfrofoods.com

