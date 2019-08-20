MRSI Improves Accuracy to 1.5 Micrometers for MRSI-H/HVM-Series die Bonders

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) is pleased to announce the latest advancement in the MRSI-H/HVM-series product line. Placement accuracy was tested using industry-standard glass die reference samples. Results showed enhancement from ±3 micrometers at 3 sigma, to ±1.5 micrometers at 3 sigma. Moving forward for shipment starting from October 1, 2019, the product names will be MRSI-H and MRSI-HVM (formerly known as MRSI-H3 and MRSI-HVM3).

MRSI's trademark of high-speed and high flexibility remains uncompromised with the improved accuracy. Our customers now have options to design products for higher density and higher speed parts in miniature packages. This is critical for advanced products such as 400G+ photonics devices for data centers and backbone networks, as well as complex DFB/WDM/EML TO-can TOSA/ROSA devices for 5G wireless applications.

"MRSI is always looking ahead to address future customer needs. With proven success in the field and a large worldwide installation base, these MRSI-H/HVM-series products have demonstrated their ability to deliver ultra-precision, high-speed, and high-flexibility concurrently. This is critical for our customers' high-mix high-volume photonics manufacturing," said Dr. Yi Qian, Vice President of Marketing of MRSI Systems.

"MRSI has been serving optoelectronic and microelectronic customers for the past thirty-five years and understands their requirement to scale efficiently in today's fast paced marketplace. We are pleased to announce the latest advancement with our high-speed die bonder product line," concluded Mr. Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI Systems.

MRSI will be attending CIOE in Shenzhen, from September 4-7, 2019. Experience what the demo center has to offer. Discuss your application requirements and MRSI's solutions. To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact your MRSI Sales Representative or email sales@mrsisystems.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Dr. Yi Qian

Vice President of Marketing, MRSI Systems

Tel: +1(978)667-9449, e-mail: yi.qian@mrsisystems.com

Time Zone: ET – Eastern Time

About MRSI Systems

MRSI Systems, part of Mycronic Group, is the leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-speed, high-precision and flexible eutectic and epoxy die bonding systems. We offer "one-stop-shop" solutions for research and development, low-to-medium volume production, and high volume manufacturing of photonic devices such as lasers, detectors, modulators, AOCs, WDM/EML TO-Cans, Optical transceivers, LiDAR, VR/AR, sensors, and optical imaging products. With 30+ years of industry experience and our worldwide local technical support team, we provide the most effective systems and assembly solutions for all packaging levels including chip-on-wafer (CoW), chip-on-carrier (CoC), PCB, and gold-box packaging. For more information visit www.mrsisystems.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarter is located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic (MYCR) is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

