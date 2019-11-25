MRSI Receives Laser Focus World Innovators Award for HVM die Bonder

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group), a leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-precision, high-speed die bonding, and epoxy dispensing systems has been recognized as a 2019 Silver Honoree for the Laser Focus World Innovators Award in the Manufacturing Equipment for Photonic Components category.

The MRSI-HVM was recognized for a very good innovation that resulted in marked improvement over previous methods employed, approaches taken, or products/systems used. The system delivers high-speed automation without sacrificing flexibility, accuracy or reliability in 24/7 manufacturing of high-volume, high-mix photonics components. It is a field-proven product with dozens of global installations over the past two years.

MRSI-HVM's key differentiators include:

true multi-die, multi-process, multi-production in one machine for flexible, high-volume manufacturing

throughput of >1800UPH with high-accuracy (±1.5 µm @ 3 sigma),

12 tips on an integrated turret on each of the dual bonding heads with zero-time tool change, without recalibration,

gentle force design with true real-time sensing and closed-loop force control for sensitive materials handling.

Customers will realize a high ROI and a competitive advantage because their production line has the flexibility to scale-up rapidly on new design changes or continue with existing designs mitigating the need for additional equipment. Learn more about MRSI's assembly solutions.

About MRSI Systems

MRSI Systems, part of Mycronic Group, is the leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-speed, high-precision and flexible eutectic and epoxy die bonding systems. We offer "one-stop-shop" solutions for research and development, low-to-medium volume production, and high volume manufacturing of photonic devices such as lasers, detectors, modulators, AOCs, WDM/EML TO-Cans, Optical transceivers, LiDAR, VR/AR, sensors, and optical imaging products. With 30+ years of industry experience and our worldwide local technical support team, we provide the most effective systems and assembly solutions for all packaging levels including chip-on-wafer (CoW), chip-on-carrier (CoC), PCB, and gold-box packaging. For more information visit www.mrsisystems.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

