MRSI-S-HVM Submicron Die Bonder won the award for "Infostone 2020 The Most Competitive Optical Communications Product"

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group), submicron die bonder MRSI-S-HVM won the award for "The Most Competitive Optical Communications Product in 2020". The MRSI-S-HVM submicron die bonder was recognized by a panel of industry experts.

On January 21, Infostone 2020 annual meeting and the 7th award live conference of heroes list were successfully held and Infostone announced the list of winners of the 7th heroes list. There were three categories of awards: "The Most Competitive Optical Communications Product," "Excellent Quality Award" and "Brand Recommendation Award." MRSI's submicron die bonder won the award for "The Most Competitive Optical Communications Product in 2020," which demonstrates the recognition MRSI-S-HVM submicron die bonder has been given by the industry experts since its introduction in 2020.

The Infostone heroes list is chosen by more than 30 experts in the field of optical communication. The competing products were evaluated for their technology, cost, market share, customer satisfaction and third-party verification data, with reference to business performance, growth rate, R&D effort required, patents and other factors.

MRSI-S-HVM submicron die bonder

MRSI-S-HVM submicron die bonder is the first fully automatic submicron die bonder with dual precision (0.5 μm and 1.5 μm) modes in the industry, with industry-leading high speed and high flexibility. The machine supports wafer level packaging, as well as multi-chip and multi-process in one machine, to provide the best solution for high-speed mass production of silicon photonics and microelectronics devices. MRSI-S-HVM has quickly gained recognition and orders in the United States and China after its launch in late 2020.

Main features:

1. The world's first 0.5 μm / 1.5 μm dual-mode precision die bonder provides high production flexibility and the highest die bonding efficiency. Its advanced vision alignment system ensures submicron accuracy.

2. It inherits all MRSI-HVM's features, including parallel processing features such as automatic tool change and dual gantries/dual bonding heads for higher throughput.

3. Multiple materials handling methods, up to 8-inch wafer input to 12 inch wafer output using MRSI patented automatic leveling wafer table.

4. The heating modes of eutectic process include top heating using heated head, bottom eutectic stage heating, and bottom laser heating. Epoxy dispensing and stamping are also supported. A high bonding force option allows DAF and Thermal Compress Bonding (TCB) processes.

5. Each machine supports multiple processes - eutectic, epoxy dispensing & stamping, and UV curing. It is ideal for chip to substrate, chip to wafer die bonding.

6. In flip chip bonding, reference points on the two bonding surfaces are directly aligned without additional reference or calibration, resulting in higher production throughput.

Optoelectronic devices continue to develop towards higher speed and higher integration levels. Silicon based optoelectronics has broad applications in the market. According to Yole, the silicon photonics market reached US $455 million in 2018, and is expected to grow to US $4-5 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate of about 40%. The main applications are data center optical transceivers, long-distance optical transmission modules, optical interconnections, 5G transceivers, Lidar for autonomous vehicles, medical testing, fiber optical gyroscopes, etc. MRSI believes that the MRSI-S-HVM submicron die bonder will help to enable the rapid development of silicon optical devices and microelectronic devices.

About MRSI Systems

MRSI Systems, part of Mycronic Group, is the leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-speed, high-precision and flexible eutectic and epoxy die bonding systems. We offer complete solutions for research and development, low-to-medium volume production, and high volume manufacturing of photonic devices such as lasers, detectors, modulators, AOCs, WDM/EML TO-Cans, Optical transceivers, LiDAR, VR/AR, sensors, and optical imaging products. With 30+ years of industry experience and our worldwide local technical support team, we provide the most effective assembly solutions for all packaging applications including chip-on-wafer (CoW), chip-on-carrier (CoC), PCB, and gold-box packaging. For more information visit www.mrsisystems.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

