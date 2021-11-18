MRVL Skin Solutions Launches With Breakthrough Proprietary Ingredient Blue Scorpion Peptide™

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRVL Skin Solutions, Inc., a part of MRVL Group, launches an innovative luxury anti-aging skincare line founded by CEO, Rick Langley (an entrepreneur and philanthropist also known as @Scorpion.Rick) alongside official Brand Spokesperson Actress and Producer Kate Beckinsale.

"I'm so very proud and excited to be working with MRVL Skin. Effective skincare is what most women want at any age," said Beckinsale.

After years of research, MRVL Skin Solutions is sharing their discovery of their breakthrough ingredient, Blue Scorpion Peptide™ (BSP), which is a combination of amino acids, proteins, enzymes and antioxidants that deliver transformative anti-aging results. This proprietary peptide has been clinically proven to help stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals, help regenerate symptoms of damaged skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Today for the first time ever in luxury skincare, this groundbreaking proprietary peptide is being introduced, alongside the MRVL Skin Solutions potent formulas that contain powerful active ingredients.

"Motivated by years of sun damage, I became passionate to find a product that provided a true solution. After many years of research and extensive testing to ensure we developed a line of products driven by results, I am thrilled to introduce MRVL Skin Solutions. Our revolutionary products are led by the scientifically proven proprietary ingredient Blue Scorpion PeptideTM, and I'm so excited to share this with the world," said Founder and CEO, Rick Langley.

As the world's most expensive liquid, Blue scorpion venom is a 434 million year old ingredient from the Caribbean Islands that has been used for its healing and aging benefits. MRVL Skin Solutions is the only company in the world with this rare and expensive ingredient in a skincare line. Delivered through a process called Hyaluronidase, Blue Scorpion Peptide™ (BSP) is like a rocketship delivering MRVL's age-defying ingredients to the skin. Peptides are essential to anti-aging and young skin as they are the building blocks for proteins needed by the skin for collagen and elasticity, essential for younger and healthier skin. BSP's high antioxidant level helps protect skin against free radical damage that causes skin aging, boosts hydration, skin barrier protection and restores skin elasticity and firmness.

The line is available now with 5 signature products on MRVLSkin.com:

Anti-Aging Firming Serum ($195) : The ultimate anti-aging treatment with this light, luxurious serum that's formulated with our proprietary Blue Scorpion Peptide. This revolutionary peptide is paired with Ubiquinone, an antioxidant that firms, lifts, and plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



Committed to social responsibility, 5% of every purchase will be donated to support Today's Promises, a nonprofit charity that aids impoverished children in the Caribbean.

ABOUT MRVL SKIN SOLUTIONS™:

MRVL Skin Solutions is an innovative, state of the art, luxury anti-aging skincare line formulated by world renowned formulators and created by Rick Langley. This new skincare line is based on a ground-breaking ingredient in anti-aging: a Blue Scorpion Peptide™ (BSP). This proprietary peptide has been clinically proven to help stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals, help regenerate symptoms of damaged skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Committed to social responsibility, 5% of every purchase will be donated to support Today's Promises, a nonprofit charity that aids impoverished children in the Caribbean. For more information please visit https://mrvlskin.com/

ABOUT RICK LANGLEY:

Rick Langley is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, also known as @Scorpion Rick. Founder of the world's largest Blue Scorpion farm and state of the art lab, he went on to create the MRVL Group, which uses a ground-breaking proprietary ingredient, Blue Scorpion Peptide, in all its products. Rick adopted a business philosophy of social responsibility & is the founder of Today's Promises, a non-profit charity that aids impoverished children in the Caribbean.

ABOUT KATE BECKINSALE:

Kate Beckinsale is an award-winning actor and producer, whose career spans decades. She has won multiple awards including the Evening Standard Award and the London Film Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Gotham Award. Most recently, she won the 2021 National Film Award for "Best Actress" for her performance in Farming. Kate is currently starring in Amazon Prime's action-comedy feature, Jolt which premiered on July 23rd and was the #1 film on Amazon opening weekend. Next, Beckinsale will star in the lead role in the Paramount+ dark comedy series Guilty Party which premieres Fall 2021.

