MS Awareness Week 2019 is Fueled by New MS Prevalence Number

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During MS Awareness Week - March 10-16 - the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will shine a spotlight on the strength and resiliency of people living with MS by telling their #ThisIsMS stories. Actress Selma Blair, who recently shared her journey, is proof of the power in sharing the stories of people living and thriving with multiple sclerosis.

This year, the week finds renewed purpose with the recent MS Prevalence study which confirms nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with MS. This is more than twice as many people than previously thought.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling, to walking difficulties, fatigue, dizziness, pain, depression, blindness and paralysis. There is no known cause or cure.

Every day, people living with MS do whatever it takes to move their lives forward despite the challenges of MS.

"Multiple sclerosis may be a part of who you are, but it doesn't define you as a person. You are who you are, and MS can't take that away from you." - Clarissa, diagnosed in 2006

"Strong, persistent, and inspiring are just a few of the words that come to mind when we think about people who are living with MS," said Cyndi Zagieboylo, President and CEO of the National MS Society. "With twice as many people needing a cure, we are more driven and focused in our work so that they can live their best lives."

During MS Awareness Week, people living with this disease will share their powerful stories to help people better understand life with MS. You can find these #ThisIsMS stories at: nationalMSsociety.org/ThisIsMS or by following our social media channels.

The Society is encouraging people to get involved during MS Awareness Week by visiting https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Get-Involved.

The National MS Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. We are united in our collective power to do something about MS now and end this disease forever. Learn more at www.nationalMSsociety.org.

