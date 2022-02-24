Ms. Grace Rizza, Identity Dental Marketing CEO, Recruited to Speak at Hinman Dental Meeting

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Rizza is now among the elite clinical and business leaders hired to educate at the prestigious, Hinman Dental Meeting.

Her four presentations range in the area of business development, branding, and digital marketing.

Grace Rizza, Identity Dental Marketing

Grace will join well-known Hinman educators such as: Dr. Alan Atlas, Ms. Amber Auger, Dr. Ken Berley, Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Dr. Tanya Brown, Dr. Alan Cordoza, Dr. Gordon Christensen, Dr. Daniel Coleman, Dr. Rich Constantine, Dr. Harold Crossley, Dr. Timothy Donley, Ms. Teresa Duncan, Dr. Michael Glen, Dr. Howard Glazer, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Wayne Kerr, Dr. Mark Kleive, Dr. Susan Maples, Dr. John Nosti, Dr. Uche Odiatu, Dr. Thomas Viola, Ms. Susan Wingrove, and keynote, Ms. Kathleen Madigan.

Grace Rizza, leads a boutique agency, providing ethical and effective dental marketing strategies since 2009. To learn about these services, visit identitydental.com .

