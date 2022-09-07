MS Polymer Adhesives Market worth $7.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Polymer Adhesives Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the same period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing demand for MS polymer in manufacturing adhesives and sealants and environmental regulations in North America and Europe are the key driving factors for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176201498

Browse in-depth TOC on "MS Polymer Adhesives Market"

115 – Tables

48 – Figures

185 – Pages

The automotive & transportation end use segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

In the automotive & transportation industry, MS polymer adhesives are used in cars, commercial vehicles (bus, rail, and truck), and airplanes. This segment continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding. MS polymer adhesives offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage. They are preferred in interior and exterior applications such as bonding glass fibers, metals, plastics, and composite substrates in the aircraft manufacturing industry, commercial & specialty vehicles (agricultural, construction, military, and armor), and OEMs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176201498

Europe is the second-largest MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is heavily regulated, with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) closely monitoring and issuing guidelines to ensure high levels of environmental and human health protection from the risks posed by chemicals. The increased sales in Europe have been triggered by environmental regulations, such as controls on emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and the need for alternative, better-performing adhesives. The economic slowdown has affected most of the industries in Europe. The demand for MS polymer adhesives is estimated to increase slowly with ongoing recovery initiatives and safety regulations in the region.

Major players operating in the MS polymer adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M Company (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hermann Otto GmbH (Germany), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), and Soudal Group (Belgium).https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149638848 - &utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176201498

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hot Melt Adhesives Market (HMA Market) by Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, PA, PO, PU), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, RoW) - Global Forecast (2022 - 2027)

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ms-polymer-adhesives-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ms-polymer-adhesives.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets