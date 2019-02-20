MSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $362 million , increasing 5 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 7 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

GAAP earnings were $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP loss of $33 million or $0.87 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $81 million compared to $41 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 114 percent from a year ago to $62 million . Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by strong management of working capital.

Annual Highlights

Revenue was $1.36 billion , increasing 13 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

GAAP earnings were $124 million or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $26 million or $0.67 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 24 percent to $175 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $141 million or $3.65 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Strong organic revenue growth, the acquisition of Globe, a streamlined cost structure, and a lower effective tax rate were the key drivers of earnings growth in 2018.

Operating cash flow was $267 million compared to $230 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 11 percent from a year ago to $230 million . Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by a 220 basis point improvement from a year ago in working capital as a percent of sales.

In 2018, the company invested more than $50 million in research and development, reduced its debt balance by $108 million , and returned $57 million to shareholders through dividend payments.

Comments from Management

"In the fourth quarter MSA delivered record revenue and drove meaningful improvements in working capital, which resulted in free cash flow that more than doubled from a year ago," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. He added that MSA's backlog remained elevated at the end of 2018, despite the notable uptick in quarterly invoicing.

The company realized strong growth across its core product portfolio, supported by investments in new product development. "It was certainly exciting to see continued growth in our fire service business, led by deliveries of our market-leading G1 SCBA to large fire departments in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia-Pacific," Mr. Vartanian continued. "On the industrial side of our business, we realized double-digit growth in our personal protective equipment product lines, where we've invested heavily to develop what we believe are the most comfortable and customizable hard hat and fall protection solutions available today."

"Our global teams remain committed to executing the profitable growth strategy that has helped us drive outstanding financial performance over the past several years," he said. Demonstrating these improvements, MSA posted full year revenue growth of 13 percent, adjusted earnings growth of 24 percent, and free cash flow conversion well in excess of 100 percent of net income in 2018. "As we enter 2019 - our 105th year in business - our strong balance sheet and healthy incremental margin profile position us well to build on this success and continue creating value for shareholders," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Net sales $ 361,784



$ 346,140



$ 1,358,104



$ 1,196,809

Cost of products sold 199,397



192,138



746,241



657,918

Gross profit 162,387



154,002



611,863



538,891

















Selling, general and administrative 84,558



76,321



324,784



300,062

Research and development 12,944



14,779



52,696



50,061

Restructuring charges 3,024



712



13,247



17,632

Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (241)



1,133



2,330



5,127

Other operating expense 19,858



93,476



45,327



126,432

Operating income (loss) 42,244



(32,419)



173,479



39,577

















Interest expense 4,427



4,794



18,881



15,360

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



1,494



—

Other income, net (939)



(1,152)



(9,231)



(5,558)

Total other expense, net 3,488



3,642



11,144



9,802

















Income (loss) before income taxes 38,756



(36,061)



162,335



29,775

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,614



(3,487)



37,220



2,819

Net income (loss) 25,142



(32,574)



125,115



26,956

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (259)



(410)



(965)



(929)

Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated 24,883



(32,984)



124,150



26,027

















































Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.65



$ (0.87)



$ 3.23



$ 0.68

Diluted $ 0.64



$ (0.87)



$ 3.18



$ 0.67

















Basic shares outstanding 38,465



38,079



38,362



37,997

Diluted shares outstanding 39,104



38,079



38,961



38,697



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,095



$ 134,244

Trade receivables, net 245,032



244,198

Inventories 156,602



153,739

Investments, short-term 55,106



—

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,555



17,333

Other current assets 56,233



72,783

Total current assets 656,623



622,297









Property, net 157,940



157,014

Prepaid pension cost 57,568



83,060

Goodwill 413,640



422,185

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 56,012



59,567

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 56,866



123,089

Other noncurrent assets 209,363



217,614

Total assets $ 1,608,012



$ 1,684,826









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,063



$ 26,680

Accounts payable 78,367



87,061

Other current liabilities 183,630



175,538

Total current liabilities 282,060



289,279









Long-term debt, net 341,311



447,832

Pensions and other employee benefits 166,101



170,773

Deferred tax liabilities 7,164



9,341

Other noncurrent liabilities 171,857



165,023

Total shareholders' equity 639,519



602,578

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,608,012



$ 1,684,826



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Net income (loss) $ 25,142



$ (32,574)



$ 125,115



$ 26,956

Depreciation and amortization 9,267



10,212



37,852



37,877

Change in working capital and other operating 46,208



63,452



103,847



165,503

Cash flow from operating activities 80,617



41,090



266,814



230,336

















Capital expenditures (18,267)



(11,995)



(36,887)



(23,725)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



(2,318)



—



(216,308)

Change in short-term investments 2,068



—



(55,022)



—

Property disposals and other investing 586



103



4,587



832

Cash flow used in investing activities (15,613)



(14,210)



(87,322)



(239,201)

















Change in debt (26,941)



1,346



(107,616)



77,246

Cash dividends paid (14,643)



(13,337)



(57,248)



(52,537)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program —



—



—



(11,781)

Other financing 2,170



5,466



1,595



12,675

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (39,414)



(6,525)



(163,269)



25,603

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (3,556)



4,567



(13,508)



6,189

















Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,034



24,922



2,715



22,927



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 220,475



$ 141,309



—



$ 361,784

Operating income











42,244

Operating margin %











11.7%

Restructuring and other charges











3,024

Currency exchange (gains), net











(241)

Other operating expense











19,858

Strategic transaction costs











213

Adjusted operating income (loss) 55,383



17,906



(8,191)



$ 65,098

Adjusted operating margin % 25.1%



12.7%







18.0%

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 854,287



$ 503,817



—



$ 1,358,104

Operating income











173,479

Operating margin %











12.8%

Restructuring and other charges











13,247

Currency exchange losses, net











2,330

Other operating expense











45,327

Strategic transaction costs











421

Adjusted operating income (loss) 206,839



59,866



(31,901)



$ 234,804

Adjusted operating margin % 24.2%



11.9%







17.3%



















Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2017













Sales to external customers $ 208,421



$ 137,719



—



$ 346,140

Operating loss











(32,419)

Operating margin %











(9.4)%

Restructuring charges











712

Currency exchange losses, net











1,133

Other operating expense











93,476

Strategic transaction costs











860

Adjusted operating income (loss) 50,502



20,245



(6,985)



$ 63,762

Adjusted operating margin % 24.2%



14.7%







18.4%

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017













Sales to external customers $ 736,847



$ 459,962



—



$ 1,196,809

Operating income











39,577

Operating margin %











3.3%

Restructuring charges











17,632

Currency exchange losses, net











5,127

Other operating expense











126,432

Strategic transaction costs











4,225

Adjusted operating income (loss) 175,589



50,391



(32,987)



$ 192,993

Adjusted operating margin % 23.8%



11.0%







16.1%



The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, other operating expense and strategic transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel(b) Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-

Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 9 % (1)%

10 % 2 % (4)%

11 % 4 %

10 %

5 % Plus: Currency translation effects 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 2 %

4 %

2 % Constant currency sales change 11 % — % 13 % 4 % (1)%

15 % 6 %

14 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant currency change 11 % — % 13 % 4 % (1)%

15 % 6 %

14 %

7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(b) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 11 % 64 % 10 % 10 % 6 % 11 % 15 %

5 %

13 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 2 % — % (1)%

(1)%

— %

— %

— % Constant currency sales change 11 % 64 % 12 % 10 % 5 % 10 % 15 %

5 %

13 % Less: Acquisitions — % 69 % — % — % — % — % 7 %

— %

5 % Organic constant currency change 11 % (5)%

12 % 10 % 5 % 10 % 8 %

5 %

8 %

(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel(b) Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-

Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 5 % 4 % 6 % 7 % 13 % 2 % 6 %

— %

6 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 3 % 1 % (1)%

3 % 1 %

3 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 6 % 4 % 9 % 8 % 12 % 5 % 7 %

3 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant currency change 6 % 4 % 9 % 8 % 12 % 5 % 7 %

3 %

7 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel(b) Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-

Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 8 % 96 % 8 % 11 % 10 % 13 % 19 %

(3)%



16 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % 1 % 3 % 1 % — % — % 1 %

2 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 8 % 97 % 11 % 12 % 10 % 13 % 20 %

(1)%



17 % Less: Acquisitions — % 99 % — % — % — % — % 10 %

— %

9 % Organic constant currency change 8 % (2)%

11 % 12 % 10 % 13 % 10 %

— %

8 %

(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel(b) Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-

Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 15 % (15)%

24 % (6)%

(16)%

23 % — %

21 %

3 % Plus: Currency translation effects 4 % 3 % 5 % 4 % 4 % 6 % 4 %

5 %

4 % Constant currency sales change 19 % (12)%

29 % (2)%

(12)%

29 % 4 %

26 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant currency change 19 % (12)%

29 % (2)%

(12)%

29 % 4 %

26 %

7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel(b) Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-

Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 18 % (2)%

15 % 8 % 2 % 8 % 8 %

16 %

10 % Plus: Currency translation effects (2)%

(4)%

— % (2)%

(2)%

(1)%

(2)%



(2)%



(2)%

Constant currency sales change 16 % (6)%

15 % 6 % — % 7 % 6 %

14 %

8 % Less: Acquisitions — % 1 % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

1 % Organic constant currency change 16 % (7)%

15 % 6 % — % 7 % 6 %

14 %

7 %

(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.