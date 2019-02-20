MSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
Record revenue driven by strong growth in fire service and industrial products; MSA delivers double-digit revenue, earnings and operating cash flow growth for the full year of 2018
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.
Quarterly Highlights
- Revenue was $362 million, increasing 5 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 7 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
- GAAP earnings were $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP loss of $33 million or $0.87 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
- Operating cash flow was $81 million compared to $41 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 114 percent from a year ago to $62 million. Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by strong management of working capital.
Annual Highlights
- Revenue was $1.36 billion, increasing 13 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
- GAAP earnings were $124 million or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $26 million or $0.67 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 24 percent to $175 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $141 million or $3.65 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Strong organic revenue growth, the acquisition of Globe, a streamlined cost structure, and a lower effective tax rate were the key drivers of earnings growth in 2018.
- Operating cash flow was $267 million compared to $230 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 11 percent from a year ago to $230 million. Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by a 220 basis point improvement from a year ago in working capital as a percent of sales.
- In 2018, the company invested more than $50 million in research and development, reduced its debt balance by $108 million, and returned $57 million to shareholders through dividend payments.
Comments from Management
"In the fourth quarter MSA delivered record revenue and drove meaningful improvements in working capital, which resulted in free cash flow that more than doubled from a year ago," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. He added that MSA's backlog remained elevated at the end of 2018, despite the notable uptick in quarterly invoicing.
The company realized strong growth across its core product portfolio, supported by investments in new product development. "It was certainly exciting to see continued growth in our fire service business, led by deliveries of our market-leading G1 SCBA to large fire departments in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia-Pacific," Mr. Vartanian continued. "On the industrial side of our business, we realized double-digit growth in our personal protective equipment product lines, where we've invested heavily to develop what we believe are the most comfortable and customizable hard hat and fall protection solutions available today."
"Our global teams remain committed to executing the profitable growth strategy that has helped us drive outstanding financial performance over the past several years," he said. Demonstrating these improvements, MSA posted full year revenue growth of 13 percent, adjusted earnings growth of 24 percent, and free cash flow conversion well in excess of 100 percent of net income in 2018. "As we enter 2019 - our 105th year in business - our strong balance sheet and healthy incremental margin profile position us well to build on this success and continue creating value for shareholders," Mr. Vartanian concluded.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
$
|
361,784
|
$
|
346,140
|
$
|
1,358,104
|
$
|
1,196,809
|
Cost of products sold
|
199,397
|
192,138
|
746,241
|
657,918
|
Gross profit
|
162,387
|
154,002
|
611,863
|
538,891
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
84,558
|
76,321
|
324,784
|
300,062
|
Research and development
|
12,944
|
14,779
|
52,696
|
50,061
|
Restructuring charges
|
3,024
|
712
|
13,247
|
17,632
|
Currency exchange (gains) losses, net
|
(241)
|
1,133
|
2,330
|
5,127
|
Other operating expense
|
19,858
|
93,476
|
45,327
|
126,432
|
Operating income (loss)
|
42,244
|
(32,419)
|
173,479
|
39,577
|
Interest expense
|
4,427
|
4,794
|
18,881
|
15,360
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
1,494
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
(939)
|
(1,152)
|
(9,231)
|
(5,558)
|
Total other expense, net
|
3,488
|
3,642
|
11,144
|
9,802
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
38,756
|
(36,061)
|
162,335
|
29,775
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
13,614
|
(3,487)
|
37,220
|
2,819
|
Net income (loss)
|
25,142
|
(32,574)
|
125,115
|
26,956
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(259)
|
(410)
|
(965)
|
(929)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety
|
24,883
|
(32,984)
|
124,150
|
26,027
|
Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
(0.87)
|
$
|
3.23
|
$
|
0.68
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
(0.87)
|
$
|
3.18
|
$
|
0.67
|
Basic shares outstanding
|
38,465
|
38,079
|
38,362
|
37,997
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
39,104
|
38,079
|
38,961
|
38,697
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
140,095
|
$
|
134,244
|
Trade receivables, net
|
245,032
|
244,198
|
Inventories
|
156,602
|
153,739
|
Investments, short-term
|
55,106
|
—
|
Notes receivable, insurance companies
|
3,555
|
17,333
|
Other current assets
|
56,233
|
72,783
|
Total current assets
|
656,623
|
622,297
|
Property, net
|
157,940
|
157,014
|
Prepaid pension cost
|
57,568
|
83,060
|
Goodwill
|
413,640
|
422,185
|
Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent
|
56,012
|
59,567
|
Insurance receivable, noncurrent
|
56,866
|
123,089
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
209,363
|
217,614
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,608,012
|
$
|
1,684,826
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
|
$
|
20,063
|
$
|
26,680
|
Accounts payable
|
78,367
|
87,061
|
Other current liabilities
|
183,630
|
175,538
|
Total current liabilities
|
282,060
|
289,279
|
Long-term debt, net
|
341,311
|
447,832
|
Pensions and other employee benefits
|
166,101
|
170,773
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,164
|
9,341
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
171,857
|
165,023
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
639,519
|
602,578
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,608,012
|
$
|
1,684,826
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
25,142
|
$
|
(32,574)
|
$
|
125,115
|
$
|
26,956
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,267
|
10,212
|
37,852
|
37,877
|
Change in working capital and other operating
|
46,208
|
63,452
|
103,847
|
165,503
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
80,617
|
41,090
|
266,814
|
230,336
|
Capital expenditures
|
(18,267)
|
(11,995)
|
(36,887)
|
(23,725)
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(2,318)
|
—
|
(216,308)
|
Change in short-term investments
|
2,068
|
—
|
(55,022)
|
—
|
Property disposals and other investing
|
586
|
103
|
4,587
|
832
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(15,613)
|
(14,210)
|
(87,322)
|
(239,201)
|
Change in debt
|
(26,941)
|
1,346
|
(107,616)
|
77,246
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(14,643)
|
(13,337)
|
(57,248)
|
(52,537)
|
Company stock purchases under repurchase program
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,781)
|
Other financing
|
2,170
|
5,466
|
1,595
|
12,675
|
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
|
(39,414)
|
(6,525)
|
(163,269)
|
25,603
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
(3,556)
|
4,567
|
(13,508)
|
6,189
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
22,034
|
24,922
|
2,715
|
22,927
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Segment Information (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Americas
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Sales to external customers
|
$
|
220,475
|
$
|
141,309
|
—
|
$
|
361,784
|
Operating income
|
42,244
|
Operating margin %
|
11.7%
|
Restructuring and other charges
|
3,024
|
Currency exchange (gains), net
|
(241)
|
Other operating expense
|
19,858
|
Strategic transaction costs
|
213
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
55,383
|
17,906
|
(8,191)
|
$
|
65,098
|
Adjusted operating margin %
|
25.1%
|
12.7%
|
18.0%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Sales to external customers
|
$
|
854,287
|
$
|
503,817
|
—
|
$
|
1,358,104
|
Operating income
|
173,479
|
Operating margin %
|
12.8%
|
Restructuring and other charges
|
13,247
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
2,330
|
Other operating expense
|
45,327
|
Strategic transaction costs
|
421
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
206,839
|
59,866
|
(31,901)
|
$
|
234,804
|
Adjusted operating margin %
|
24.2%
|
11.9%
|
17.3%
|
Americas
|
International
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
Sales to external customers
|
$
|
208,421
|
$
|
137,719
|
—
|
$
|
346,140
|
Operating loss
|
(32,419)
|
Operating margin %
|
(9.4)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
712
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
1,133
|
Other operating expense
|
93,476
|
Strategic transaction costs
|
860
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
50,502
|
20,245
|
(6,985)
|
$
|
63,762
|
Adjusted operating margin %
|
24.2%
|
14.7%
|
18.4%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
Sales to external customers
|
$
|
736,847
|
$
|
459,962
|
—
|
$
|
1,196,809
|
Operating income
|
39,577
|
Operating margin %
|
3.3%
|
Restructuring charges
|
17,632
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
5,127
|
Other operating expense
|
126,432
|
Strategic transaction costs
|
4,225
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
175,589
|
50,391
|
(32,987)
|
$
|
192,993
|
Adjusted operating margin %
|
23.8%
|
11.0%
|
16.1%
The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.
Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, other operating expense and strategic transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing
|
Firefighter
|
Industrial
|
Portable
|
Fixed Gas
|
Fall
|
Core
|
Non-
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
9
|
%
|
(1)%
|
10
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
(4)%
|
11
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
2
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
(1)%
|
15
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
(1)%
|
15
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing Apparatus
|
Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(b)
|
Industrial Head Protection
|
Portable Gas Detection
|
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection
|
Fall Protection
|
Core Sales
|
Non-Core Sales
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
11
|
%
|
64
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(1)%
|
(1)%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
11
|
%
|
64
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
11
|
%
|
(5)%
|
12
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.
Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
Americas Segment
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing
|
Firefighter
|
Industrial
|
Portable
|
Fixed Gas
|
Fall
|
Core
|
Non-
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
1
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
(1)%
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
6
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
6
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing
|
Firefighter
|
Industrial
|
Portable
|
Fixed Gas
|
Fall
|
Core
|
Non-
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
8
|
%
|
96
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
(3)%
|
16
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
8
|
%
|
97
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
(1)%
|
17
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
99
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
8
|
%
|
(2)%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.
Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
|
International Segment
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing
|
Firefighter
|
Industrial
|
Portable
|
Fixed Gas
|
Fall
|
Core
|
Non-
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
15
|
%
|
(15)%
|
24
|
%
|
(6)%
|
(16)%
|
23
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
19
|
%
|
(12)%
|
29
|
%
|
(2)%
|
(12)%
|
29
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
19
|
%
|
(12)%
|
29
|
%
|
(2)%
|
(12)%
|
29
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Breathing
|
Firefighter
|
Industrial
|
Portable
|
Fixed Gas
|
Fall
|
Core
|
Non-
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
18
|
%
|
(2)%
|
15
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Plus: Currency translation effects
|
(2)%
|
(4)%
|
—
|
%
|
(2)%
|
(2)%
|
(1)%
|
(2)%
|
(2)%
|
(2)%
|
Constant currency sales change
|
16
|
%
|
(6)%
|
15
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Organic constant currency change
|
16
|
%
|
(7)%
|
15
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
(b) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.
Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)
|
Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Consolidated
|
Americas
|
International
|
Fall Protection
|
15
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
Industrial Head Protection
|
13
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
29
|
%