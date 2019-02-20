MSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Record revenue driven by strong growth in fire service and industrial products; MSA delivers double-digit revenue, earnings and operating cash flow growth for the full year of 2018

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $362 million, increasing 5 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 7 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
  • GAAP earnings were $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP loss of $33 million or $0.87 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $81 million compared to $41 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 114 percent from a year ago to $62 million. Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by strong management of working capital.

Annual Highlights

  • Revenue was $1.36 billion, increasing 13 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
  • GAAP earnings were $124 million or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $26 million or $0.67 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings increased 24 percent to $175 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $141 million or $3.65 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Strong organic revenue growth, the acquisition of Globe, a streamlined cost structure, and a lower effective tax rate were the key drivers of earnings growth in 2018.
  • Operating cash flow was $267 million compared to $230 million a year ago. Free cash flow increased 11 percent from a year ago to $230 million. Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by a 220 basis point improvement from a year ago in working capital as a percent of sales.
  • In 2018, the company invested more than $50 million in research and development, reduced its debt balance by $108 million, and returned $57 million to shareholders through dividend payments.

Comments from Management

"In the fourth quarter MSA delivered record revenue and drove meaningful improvements in working capital, which resulted in free cash flow that more than doubled from a year ago," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. He added that MSA's backlog remained elevated at the end of 2018, despite the notable uptick in quarterly invoicing.

The company realized strong growth across its core product portfolio, supported by investments in new product development. "It was certainly exciting to see continued growth in our fire service business, led by deliveries of our market-leading G1 SCBA to large fire departments in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia-Pacific," Mr. Vartanian continued.  "On the industrial side of our business, we realized double-digit growth in our personal protective equipment product lines, where we've invested heavily to develop what we believe are the most comfortable and customizable hard hat and fall protection solutions available today."

"Our global teams remain committed to executing the profitable growth strategy that has helped us drive outstanding financial performance over the past several years," he said.  Demonstrating these improvements, MSA posted full year revenue growth of 13 percent, adjusted earnings growth of 24 percent, and free cash flow conversion well in excess of 100 percent of net income in 2018. "As we enter 2019 - our 105th year in business - our strong balance sheet and healthy incremental margin profile position us well to build on this success and continue creating value for shareholders," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017








Net sales

$

361,784

$

346,140

$

1,358,104

$

1,196,809

Cost of products sold

199,397

192,138

746,241

657,918

Gross profit

162,387

154,002

611,863

538,891








Selling, general and administrative

84,558

76,321

324,784

300,062

Research and development

12,944

14,779

52,696

50,061

Restructuring charges

3,024

712

13,247

17,632

Currency exchange (gains) losses, net

(241)

1,133

2,330

5,127

Other operating expense

19,858

93,476

45,327

126,432

Operating income (loss)

42,244

(32,419)

173,479

39,577








Interest expense

4,427

4,794

18,881

15,360

Loss on extinguishment of debt





1,494


Other income, net

 

(939)

(1,152)

(9,231)

(5,558)

Total other expense, net

3,488

3,642

11,144

9,802








Income (loss) before income taxes

38,756

(36,061)

162,335

29,775

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

13,614

(3,487)

37,220

2,819

Net income (loss)

25,142

(32,574)

125,115

26,956

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(259)

(410)

(965)

(929)

Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated

24,883

(32,984)

124,150

26,027
























Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated common shareholders:






Basic

$

0.65

$

(0.87)

$

3.23

$

0.68

Diluted

$

0.64

$

(0.87)

$

3.18

$

0.67








Basic shares outstanding

38,465

38,079

38,362

37,997

Diluted shares outstanding

39,104

38,079

38,961

38,697

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

140,095

$

134,244

Trade receivables, net

245,032

244,198

Inventories

156,602

153,739

Investments, short-term

55,106


Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,555

17,333

Other current assets

56,233

72,783

    Total current assets

656,623

622,297




Property, net

157,940

157,014

Prepaid pension cost

57,568

83,060

Goodwill

413,640

422,185

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

56,012

59,567

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

56,866

123,089

Other noncurrent assets

209,363

217,614

   Total assets

$

1,608,012

$

1,684,826




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,063

$

26,680

Accounts payable

78,367

87,061

Other current liabilities

183,630

175,538

   Total current liabilities

282,060

289,279




Long-term debt, net

341,311

447,832

Pensions and other employee benefits

166,101

170,773

Deferred tax liabilities

7,164

9,341

Other noncurrent liabilities

171,857

165,023

Total shareholders' equity

639,519

602,578

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,608,012

$

1,684,826

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017








Net income (loss)

$

25,142

$

(32,574)

$

125,115

$

26,956

Depreciation and amortization

9,267

10,212

37,852

37,877

Change in working capital and other operating

46,208

63,452

103,847

165,503

  Cash flow from operating activities

80,617

41,090

266,814

230,336








Capital expenditures

(18,267)

(11,995)

(36,887)

(23,725)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(2,318)



(216,308)

Change in short-term investments

2,068



(55,022)


Property disposals and other investing

586

103

4,587

832

  Cash flow used in investing activities

(15,613)

(14,210)

(87,322)

(239,201)








Change in debt

(26,941)

1,346

(107,616)

77,246

Cash dividends paid

(14,643)

(13,337)

(57,248)

(52,537)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program







(11,781)

Other financing

2,170

5,466

1,595

12,675

  Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(39,414)

(6,525)

(163,269)

25,603








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(3,556)

4,567

(13,508)

6,189








Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

22,034

24,922

2,715

22,927

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

220,475

$

141,309



$

361,784

Operating income





42,244

Operating margin %





11.7%

Restructuring and other charges





3,024

Currency exchange (gains), net





(241)

Other operating expense





19,858

Strategic transaction costs





213

Adjusted operating income (loss)

55,383

17,906

(8,191)

$

65,098

Adjusted operating margin %

25.1%

12.7%



18.0%








Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

854,287

$

503,817



$

1,358,104

Operating income





173,479

Operating margin %





12.8%

Restructuring and other charges





13,247

Currency exchange losses, net





2,330

Other operating expense





45,327

Strategic transaction costs





421

Adjusted operating income (loss)

206,839

59,866

(31,901)

$

234,804

Adjusted operating margin %

24.2%

11.9%



17.3%









Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017






Sales to external customers

$

208,421

$

137,719



$

346,140

Operating loss





(32,419)

Operating margin %





(9.4)%

Restructuring charges





712

Currency exchange losses, net





1,133

Other operating expense





93,476

Strategic transaction costs





860

Adjusted operating income (loss)

50,502

20,245

(6,985)

$

63,762

Adjusted operating margin %

24.2%

14.7%



18.4%








Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017






Sales to external customers

$

736,847

$

459,962



$

1,196,809

Operating income





39,577

Operating margin %





3.3%

Restructuring charges





17,632

Currency exchange losses, net





5,127

Other operating expense





126,432

Strategic transaction costs





4,225

Adjusted operating income (loss)

175,589

50,391

(32,987)

$

192,993

Adjusted operating margin %

23.8%

11.0%



16.1%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.  The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia.  Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, other operating expense and strategic transaction costs.  Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated


Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel(b)

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales

Non-
Core
Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

9

%

(1)%

10

%

2

%

(4)%

11

%

4

%

10

%

5

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

2

%

1

%

3

%

2

%

3

%

4

%

2

%

4

%

2

%

Constant currency sales change

11

%

%

13

%

4

%

(1)%

15

%

6

%

14

%

7

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Organic constant currency change

11

%

%

13

%

4

%

(1)%

15

%

6

%

14

%

7

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(b)

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

11

%

64

%

10

%

10

%

6

%

11

%

15

%

5

%

13

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

2

%

%

(1)%

(1)%

%

%

%

Constant currency sales change

11

%

64

%

12

%

10

%

5

%

10

%

15

%

5

%

13

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

69

%

%

%

%

%

7

%

%

5

%

Organic constant currency change

11

%

(5)%

12

%

10

%

5

%

10

%

8

%

5

%

8

%

(b)  Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel(b)

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales

Non-
Core
Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

5

%

4

%

6

%

7

%

13

%

2

%

6

%

%

6

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

1

%

%

3

%

1

%

(1)%

3

%

1

%

3

%

1

%

Constant currency sales change

6

%

4

%

9

%

8

%

12

%

5

%

7

%

3

%

7

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Organic constant currency change

6

%

4

%

9

%

8

%

12

%

5

%

7

%

3

%

7

%


Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel(b)

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales

Non-
Core
Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

8

%

96

%

8

%

11

%

10

%

13

%

19

%

(3)%

16

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

1

%

3

%

1

%

%

%

1

%

2

%

1

%

Constant currency sales change

8

%

97

%

11

%

12

%

10

%

13

%

20

%

(1)%

17

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

99

%

%

%

%

%

10

%

%

9

%

Organic constant currency change

8

%

(2)%

11

%

12

%

10

%

13

%

10

%

%

8

%

(b)  Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment


Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel(b)

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales

Non-
Core
Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

15

%

(15)%

24

%

(6)%

(16)%

23

%

%

21

%

3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

4

%

3

%

5

%

4

%

4

%

6

%

4

%

5

%

4

%

Constant currency sales change

19

%

(12)%

29

%

(2)%

(12)%

29

%

4

%

26

%

7

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Organic constant currency change

19

%

(12)%

29

%

(2)%

(12)%

29

%

4

%

26

%

7

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel(b)

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales

Non-
Core
Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

18

%

(2)%

15

%

8

%

2

%

8

%

8

%

16

%

10

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)%

(4)%

%

(2)%

(2)%

(1)%

(2)%

(2)%

(2)%

Constant currency sales change

16

%

(6)%

15

%

6

%

%

7

%

6

%

14

%

8

%

Less: Acquisitions

%

1

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

1

%

Organic constant currency change

16

%

(7)%

15

%

6

%

%

7

%

6

%

14

%

7

%

(b)  Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group


Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Consolidated

Americas

International

Fall Protection

15

%

5

%

29

%

Industrial Head Protection

13

%

9

%

29

%