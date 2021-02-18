MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Record quarterly revenue driven by strong performance in fire service business

MSA Safety

Feb 18, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $388 million, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $19 million or 4.8 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 10.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $67 million or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to $65 million or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $12 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $31 million or $0.79 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $34 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $18 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $96 million, increasing 26% from a year ago. The company realized a 320 basis point improvement in working capital from the third quarter of 2020.

Annual Highlights

  • Revenue was $1.35 billion, decreasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis or 3 percent on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $167 million or 12.4 percent of sales, compared to $186 million or 13.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $243 million or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to $251 million or 17.9 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $120 million or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $136 million or $3.48 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings were $177 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $188 million or $4.80 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $39 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $27 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $207 million, increasing 25% from a year ago. The company continues to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing its business and returning value to shareholders. For the year, MSA invested $49 million in capital expenditures, paid down $44 million of debt, funded $67 million of dividends to shareholders, and deployed $20 million for share repurchases.

Comments from Management

"Our organization finished out a challenging year with strong fourth quarter performance that resulted in record revenue for the quarter, double-digit growth in cash flow, and a healthy backlog to enter 2021," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO.  "Along with protecting the health and safety of our 5,000 associates, we remained focused on three key deliverables throughout the year:  developing the most advanced safety technologies for our global customer base; driving operational excellence programs to improve our business model; and using our strong balance sheet to make investments that enhance our leadership positions in key markets," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's full year adjusted operating margin improved 10 basis points to 18 percent of sales, despite the 3 percent revenue decline associated with the pandemic and recession. "Overall, our diverse product portfolio and focus on continuous improvement drove strong performance in a challenging environment."

MSA's quarterly results include 10 percent revenue growth in firefighter safety products, a defensive market segment that has performed well through a broad range of economic conditions. "From our break-through G1 and M1 breathing apparatus platforms, to the recent acquisition of UK turnout gear leader Bristol Uniforms, to the upcoming launch of MSA's cloud-based Connected Firefighter platform and LUNAR system – which will create a new standard for firefighter accountability – we've made significant investments to help protect firefighters from head to toe with the most progressive technologies being developed today," Mr. Vartanian explained. MSA completed the Bristol Uniforms acquisition in January 2021.  The transaction, valued at approximately $60 million, expands MSA's addressable market in the International fire service business.

In addition to the recent acquisition, Mr. Vartanian noted that profitability improvements in MSA's International segment were an ongoing highlight for the company in 2020.  Adjusted operating margin in the segment expanded by 320 basis points in the fourth quarter and 270 basis points for the year. "Our restructuring investments and continuous improvement culture continue to yield strong returns across our International business," he said.

"Protecting the health and safety of workers around the world has never been more important or more relevant than it is today, and our team remains committed to advancing our mission," Mr. Vartanian said.   "Our new product development pipeline, our focus on continuous improvement, and our strong balance sheet position us to continue to deliver value for our customers, employees, and shareholders in 2021 and beyond," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Net sales

$

388,248

$

375,255

$

1,348,223

$

1,401,981

Cost of products sold

228,976

208,410

757,775

765,369

Gross profit

159,272

166,845

590,448

636,612








Selling, general and administrative

76,268

85,165

290,334

330,502

Research and development

16,545

16,366

58,268

57,848

Restructuring charges

8,906

2,643

27,381

13,846

Currency exchange losses, net (a)

4,757

2,476

8,578

19,814

Product liability and other operating expense

34,158

20,217

39,036

28,372

Operating income

18,638

39,978

166,851

186,230








Interest expense

1,525

2,500

9,432

13,589

Other income, net

(1,308)

(2,244)

(5,684)

(11,094)

Total other expense, net

217

256

3,748

2,495








Income before income taxes

18,421

39,722

163,103

183,735

Provision for income taxes

5,690

8,173

41,941

46,086

Net income

12,731

31,549

121,162

137,649

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(393)

(387)

(1,061)

(1,209)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

12,338

$

31,162

$

120,101

$

136,440








Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:






Basic

$

0.32

$

0.80

$

3.09

$

3.52

Diluted

$

0.31

$

0.79

$

3.05

$

3.48








Basic shares outstanding

38,981

38,762

38,885

38,653

Diluted shares outstanding

39,335

39,366

39,286

39,189

(a) Currency exchange losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

160,672

$

152,195

Trade receivables, net

252,283

255,082

Inventories

197,819

185,027

Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,796

3,676

Other current assets

141,859

97,383

    Total current assets

756,429

693,363




Property, net

189,620

167,038

Prepaid pension cost

97,545

75,066

Operating lease assets, net

53,451

51,675

Goodwill

443,272

436,679

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

48,540

52,336

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

82,926

56,169

Other noncurrent assets

200,701

207,367

   Total assets

$

1,872,484

$

1,739,693




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000

$

20,000

Accounts payable

86,854

89,120

Other current liabilities

203,691

168,389

   Total current liabilities

310,545

277,509




Long-term debt, net

287,157

328,394

Pensions and other employee benefits

208,068

186,697

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

44,639

42,632

Deferred tax liabilities

10,916

9,787

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

201,268

162,101

Total shareholders' equity

809,891

732,573

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,872,484

$

1,739,693

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Net income

$

12,731

$

31,549

$

121,162

$

137,649

Depreciation and amortization

10,390

9,681

39,674

38,020

Product liability expense

34,158

18,464

39,036

26,619

Change in working capital and other operating

39,121

17,018

6,683

(37,326)

  Cash flow from operating activities

96,400

76,712

206,555

164,962








Capital expenditures

(16,207)

(13,081)

(48,905)

(36,604)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired







(33,196)

Change in short-term investments

(4,981)

22,614

(24,318)

5,425

Property disposals

120

95

454

218

  Cash flow (used in) from investing activities

(21,068)

9,628

(72,769)

(64,157)








Change in debt

(39,000)

(29,502)

(44,000)

(16,565)

Cash dividends paid

(16,767)

(16,308)

(66,578)

(63,523)

Other financing

5,381

2,019

(15,951)

(4,536)

  Cash flow used in financing activities

(50,386)

(43,791)

(126,529)

(84,624)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,902

1,136

1,234

(4,242)








Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

27,848

$

43,685

$

8,491

$

11,939

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020






Sales to external customers

$

244,518

$

143,730

$



$

388,248

Operating income





18,638

Operating margin %





4.8

%

Restructuring charges





8,906

Currency exchange losses, net





4,757

Product liability expense





34,158

Strategic transaction costs





515

Adjusted operating income (loss)

50,828

25,145

(8,999)

66,974

Adjusted operating margin %

20.8

%

17.5

%


17.3

%

Depreciation and amortization





10,390

Adjusted EBITDA

57,955

28,310

(8,901)

77,364

Adjusted EBITDA %

23.7

%

19.7

%


19.9

%








Three Months Ended December 31, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

235,419

$

139,836

$



$

375,255

Operating income





39,978

Operating margin %





10.7

%

Restructuring charges





2,643

Currency exchange losses, net





2,476

Product liability expense





18,464

Strategic transaction costs





1,463

Adjusted operating income (loss)

55,133

20,022

(10,131)

65,024

Adjusted operating margin %

23.4

%

14.3

%


17.3

%

Depreciation and amortization





9,681

Adjusted EBITDA

61,203

23,535

(10,033)

74,705

Adjusted EBITDA %

26.0

%

16.8

%


19.9

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020






Sales to external customers

$

874,305

$

473,918

$



$

1,348,223

Operating income





166,851

Operating margin %





12.4

%

Restructuring charges





27,381

Currency exchange losses, net





8,578

Product liability expense





39,036

Strategic transaction costs





717

COVID-19 related costs





757

Adjusted operating income (loss)

200,536

70,864

(28,080)

243,320

Adjusted operating margin %

22.9

%

15.0

%


18.0

%

Depreciation and amortization





39,674

Adjusted EBITDA

227,298

83,385

(27,689)

282,994

Adjusted EBITDA %

26.0

%

17.6

%


21.0

%








Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

915,118

$

486,863

$



$

1,401,981

Operating income





186,230

Operating margin %





13.3

%

Restructuring charges





13,846

Currency exchange losses, net





19,814

Product liability expense





26,619

Strategic transaction costs





4,400

Adjusted operating income (loss)

226,596

59,910

(35,597)

250,909

Adjusted operating margin %

24.8

%

12.3

%


17.9

%

Depreciation and amortization





38,020

Adjusted EBITDA

251,287

72,848

(35,206)

288,929

Adjusted EBITDA %

27.5

%

15.0

%


20.6

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

20

%

(5)

%

(7)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

%

3

%

10

%

3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(2)

%

(2)

%

2

%

%

(2)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

18

%

(7)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(7)

%

(1)

%

2

%

9

%

2

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

4

%

(9)

%

(13)

%

(16)

%

(2)

%

(18)

%

(6)

%

15

%

(4)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

3

%

1

%

%

1

%

%

1

%

1

%

Constant currency sales change

4

%

(9)

%

(10)

%

(15)

%

(2)

%

(17)

%

(6)

%

16

%

(3)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

22

%

(3)

%

(11)

%

(12)

%

(7)

%

(14)

%

1

%

38

%

4

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

%

%

5

%

1

%

1

%

2

%

1

%

3

%

1

%

Constant currency sales change

22

%

(3)

%

(6)

%

(11)

%

(6)

%

(12)

%

2

%

41

%

5

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31,2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

4

%

(6)

%

(18)

%

(21)

%

(1)

%

(26)

%

(8)

%

25

%

(4)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

1

%

%

4

%

2

%

1

%

3

%

2

%

4

%

1

%

Constant currency sales change

5

%

(6)

%

(14)

%

(19)

%

%

(23)

%

(6)

%

29

%

(3)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

16

%

(12)

%

4

%

12

%

(2)

%

22

%

6

%

(13)

%

3

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(7)

%

(5)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

(4)

%

(5)

%

(6)

%

(5)

%

Constant currency sales change

9

%

(17)

%

(1)

%

8

%

(7)

%

18

%

1

%

(19)

%

(2)

%



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus

Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel

Industrial

Head

Protection

Portable

Gas

Detection

Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection

Fall

Protection

Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

3

%

(21)

%

3

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

1

%

(3)

%

Plus: Currency translation effects

(1)

%

(1)

%

%

(1)

%

(2)

%

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

Constant currency sales change

2

%

(22)

%

3

%

(7)

%

(5)

%

(6)

%

(4)

%

%

(4)

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International

Breathing Apparatus

18

%

22

%

9

%

Fall Protection

(1)

%

(12)

%

18

%

Portable Gas Detection

(4)

%

(11)

%

8

%

Industrial Head Protection

(5)

%

(6)

%

(1)

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(7)

%

(6)

%

(7)

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

(7)

%

(3)

%

(17)

%

Core Sales

2

%

2

%

1

%






Non-Core Sales

9

%

41

%

(19)

%






Net Sales

2

%

5

%

(2)

%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International

Breathing Apparatus

4

%

5

%

2

%

Fall Protection

(17)

%

(23)

%

(6)

%

Portable Gas Detection

(15)

%

(19)

%

(7)

%

Industrial Head Protection

(10)

%

(14)

%

3

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

(2)

%

%

(5)

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

(9)

%

(6)

%

(22)

%

Core Sales

(6)

%

(6)

%

(4)

%






Non-Core Sales

16

%

29

%

%






Net Sales

(3)

%

(3)

%

(4)

%

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2020

2019

%

Change

2020

2019

%

Change












Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

12,338

$

31,162

(60)%

$

120,101

$

136,440

(12)%

Non-deductible non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments (a)









15,359


Tax charges associated with restructuring activities

1,119

584



1,119

584


Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting

(266)

(98)



(1,965)

(2,278)


Subtotal

13,191

31,648

(58)%

119,255

150,105

(21)%












Product liability expense

34,158

18,464



39,036

26,619


Restructuring charges

8,906

2,643



27,381

13,846


Currency exchange losses, net

4,757

2,476



8,578

4,455


Strategic transaction costs

515

1,463



717

4,400


Asset related losses and other

47

100



993

371


Income tax expense on adjustments

(11,716)

(5,914)



(19,330)

(11,826)


Adjusted earnings

$

49,858

$

50,880

(2)%

$

176,630

$

187,970

(6)%












Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

1.27

$

1.29

(2)%

$

4.50

$

4.80

(6)%

 (a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety

Related Links

http://www.msasafety.com

