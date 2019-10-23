MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

Focus on innovation and productivity drives strong revenue growth, operating margin expansion and cash flow

MSA Safety

Oct 23, 2019, 17:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $351 million, increasing 6 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on a constant currency basis.

  • GAAP operating income increased 49 percent to $60 million or 17.0 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 12.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to $63 million or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to $57 million or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage.

  • GAAP earnings increased 25 percent to $42 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $34 million or $0.86 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $45 million or $1.15 per diluted share, relatively consistent with the same period a year ago. The company's higher effective tax rate detracted $0.07 from adjusted earnings in the current period.

  • Operating cash flow was $51 million. MSA paid down $24 million of debt, funded a $16 million dividend on common stock, and invested $10 million in capital expenditures in the quarter.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered a strong quarter of revenue growth, margin expansion and cash flow," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO.  "The pace of our top-line growth accelerated in the quarter to 8 percent, largely on continued market-share gains in fall protection and gas detection."

MSA's latest innovations in these product areas include the company's V-Series line of fall protection harnesses and the 5000 series of next generation fixed gas monitors.  For the quarter, more than 35 percent of MSA's total sales were from products introduced within the past five years. "This focus on innovation, combined with cost discipline and our continued efforts to enhance productivity, all contributed to our incremental margin profile of more than 30 percent," he said.

Mr. Vartanian noted that the benefits of MSA's broad end market exposure and diversified portfolio were evident in the company's quarterly results. "We were able to realize high-single digit revenue growth despite product certification delays that we - and all manufacturers of firefighting breathing equipment - had to deal with in the U.S. Fire Service market during the third quarter," he commented.  In particular, he noted that the certification and launch of the company's next generation G1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) occurred on September 30, 2019, approximately six weeks later than expected.  Mr. Vartanian added that the related impact of lower SCBA volumes in the quarter was mostly offset by revenue growth in firefighter helmets and protective apparel.

"Incoming order pace gained momentum in the quarter with a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 100 percent. With this healthy backlog and a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to deliver on our growth expectations for 2019 and make investments that strengthen our positions across key markets," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net sales

$

351,014

$

331,096

$

1,026,726

$

996,320

Cost of products sold

192,313

182,794

556,959

546,844

Gross profit

158,701

148,302

469,767

449,476








Selling, general and administrative

82,900

78,013

245,337

240,226

Research and development

13,520

13,296

41,482

39,752

Restructuring charges

1,850

2,615

11,203

10,223

Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (a)

(913)

(252)

17,338

2,571

Product liability expense

1,730

14,627

8,155

25,469

Operating income

59,614

40,003

146,252

131,235








Interest expense

4,259

4,492

11,089

14,454

Loss on extinguishment of debt



1,494



1,494

Other income, net

(2,929)

(4,252)

(8,850)

(8,292)

Total other expense, net

1,330

1,734

2,239

7,656








Income before income taxes

58,284

38,269

144,013

123,579

Provision for income taxes

15,673

4,206

37,913

23,606

Net income

42,611

34,063

106,100

99,973

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(372)

(346)

(822)

(706)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

42,239

$

33,717

$

105,278

$

99,267








Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated common shareholders:






Basic

$

1.09

$

0.88

$

2.72

$

2.59

Diluted

$

1.08

$

0.86

$

2.69

$

2.55








Basic shares outstanding

38,649

38,417

38,617

38,328

Diluted shares outstanding

39,144

39,036

39,130

38,914

(a) Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

108,481

$

140,095

Trade receivables, net

248,406

245,032

Inventories

192,199

156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,646

3,555

Other current assets

133,696

111,339

    Total current assets

686,428

656,623




Property, net

158,957

157,940

Operating lease assets, net

50,470


Prepaid pension cost

68,387

57,568

Goodwill

428,629

413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

51,980

56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

48,029

56,866

Other noncurrent assets

206,263

209,363

   Total assets

$

1,699,143

$

1,608,012




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000

$

20,063

Accounts payable

69,773

78,367

Other current liabilities

172,435

183,630

   Total current liabilities

262,208

282,060




Long-term debt, net

352,073

341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits

163,342

166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,836


Deferred tax liabilities

11,251

7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

161,128

171,857

Total shareholders' equity

708,305

639,519

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,699,143

$

1,608,012

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net income

$

42,611

$

34,063

$

106,100

$

99,973

Depreciation and amortization

9,547

9,378

28,339

28,585

Change in working capital and other operating

(1,453)

77,374

(46,189)

57,639

  Cash flow from operating activities

50,705

120,815

88,250

186,197








Capital expenditures

(9,998)

(9,808)

(23,523)

(18,620)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired





(33,196)


Change in short-term investments

113

(57,090)

(17,189)

(57,090)

Property disposals

42

942

123

4,001

  Cash flow used in investing activities

(9,843)

(65,956)

(73,785)

(71,709)








Change in debt

(24,127)

(38,390)

12,937

(80,675)

Cash dividends paid

(16,281)

(14,624)

(47,215)

(42,605)

Other financing

836

(1,313)

(6,555)

(575)

  Cash flow used in financing activities

(39,572)

(54,327)

(40,833)

(123,855)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,393)

(1,822)

(5,378)

(9,952)








Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

$

(3,103)

$

(1,290)

$

(31,746)

$

(19,319)

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

234,624

$

116,390

$



$

351,014

Operating income





59,614

Operating margin %





17.0

%

Restructuring charges





1,850

Currency exchange (gains), net





(913)

Product liability expense





1,730

Strategic transaction costs





952

Adjusted operating income (loss)

58,971

13,776

(9,514)

63,233

Adjusted operating margin %

25.1

%

11.8

%


18.0

%

Depreciation and amortization





9,547

Adjusted EBITDA

65,342

16,854

(9,416)

72,780

Adjusted EBITDA %

27.8

%

14.5

%


20.7

%








Three Months Ended September 30, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

209,343

$

121,753

$



$

331,096

Operating income





40,003

Operating margin %





12.1

%

Restructuring charges





2,615

Currency exchange (gains), net





(252)

Product liability expense





14,627

Strategic transaction costs





56

Adjusted operating income (loss)

51,532

13,329

(7,812)

57,049

Adjusted operating margin %

24.6

%

10.9

%


17.2

%

Depreciation and amortization





9,378

Adjusted EBITDA

57,573

16,559

(7,705)

66,427

Adjusted EBITDA %

27.5

%

13.6

%


20.1

%



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

679,699

$

347,027

$



$

1,026,726

Operating income





146,252

Operating margin %





14.2

%

Restructuring charges





11,203

Currency exchange losses, net





17,338

Product liability expense





8,155

Strategic transaction costs





2,937

Adjusted operating income (loss)

171,463

39,888

(25,466)

185,885

Adjusted operating margin %

25.2

%

11.5

%


18.1

%

Depreciation and amortization





28,339

Adjusted EBITDA

190,084

49,313

(25,173)

214,224

Adjusted EBITDA %

28.0

%

14.2

%


20.9

%








Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

633,812

$

362,508

$



$

996,320

Operating income





131,235

Operating margin %





13.2

%

Restructuring charges





10,223

Currency exchange losses, net





2,571

Product liability expense





25,469

Strategic transaction costs





208

Adjusted operating income (loss)

151,456

41,960

(23,710)

169,706

Adjusted operating margin %

23.9

%

11.6

%


17.0

%

Depreciation and amortization





28,585

Adjusted EBITDA

169,691

52,001

(23,401)

198,291

Adjusted EBITDA %

26.8

%

14.3

%


19.9

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.   Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(11)

%

19

%

2

%

12

%

17

%

24

%

7

%

(3)

%

6

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

1

%

2

%

2

%

2

%

1

%

3

%

2

%

2

%

2

%

Constant currency
sales change

(10)

%

21

%

4

%

14

%

18

%

27

%

9

%

(1)

%

8

%




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(4)

%

6

%

1

%

4

%

9

%

21

%

4

%

(6)

%

3

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

2

%

2

%

2

%

2

%

3

%

4

%

3

%

3

%

2

%

Constant currency
sales change

(2)

%

8

%

3

%

6

%

12

%

25

%

7

%

(3)

%

5

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(8)

%

15

%

1

%

13

%

27

%

40

%

11

%

22

%

12

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

%

1

%

%

1

%

1

%

Constant currency
sales change

(8)

%

16

%

2

%

14

%

27

%

41

%

11

%

23

%

13

%




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

1

%

6

%

%

4

%

16

%

31

%

7

%

9

%

7

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

%

%

1

%

1

%

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

Constant currency
sales change

1

%

6

%

1

%

5

%

16

%

32

%

8

%

10

%

8

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(17)

%

43

%

6

%

10

%

6

%

2

%

1

%

(28)

%

(4)

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

3

%

6

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

5

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

Constant currency
sales change

(14)

%

49

%

9

%

13

%

9

%

7

%

4

%

(25)

%

(1)

%




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(12)

%

8

%

5

%

3

%

2

%

8

%

%

(21)

%

(4)

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

5

%

7

%

6

%

6

%

5

%

6

%

5

%

4

%

5

%

Constant currency
sales change

(7)

%

15

%

11

%

9

%

7

%

14

%

5

%

(17)

%

1

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.
<

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International

Fall Protection

27

%

41

%

7

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

21

%

16

%

49

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

18

%

27

%

9

%

Portable Gas Detection

14

%

14

%

13

%

Industrial Head Protection

4

%

2

%

9

%

Breathing Apparatus

(10)

%

(8)

%

(14)

%

Core Sales

9

%

11

%

4

%






Non-Core Sales

(1)

%

23

%

(25)

%






Net Sales

8

%

13

%

(1)

%