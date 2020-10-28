MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $304 million , decreasing 13 percent from a year ago on both a reported and constant currency basis.



, decreasing 13 percent from a year ago on both a reported and constant currency basis. Following weak demand in key markets in July and August, business conditions improved in September with monthly incoming orders growing on a sequential and year over year basis.



GAAP operating income was $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales, compared to $60 million or 17.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales, compared to $63 million or 18.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.



or 13.5 percent of sales, compared to or 17.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 17.6 percent of sales, compared to or 18.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $42 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $45 million or $1.15 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.



or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. MSA's debt balance was $342 million at quarter end, reflecting 1.2x adjusted EBITDA on a gross basis or 0.7x adjusted EBITDA on a net basis. With $133 million in cash and significant room available under its current debt covenants, the company has ample liquidity and flexibility to maintain its balanced capital allocation strategy.

Comments from Management

"The global pandemic and its ripple effects on employment and the economy certainly had an impact on our third quarter results," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Our team, however, executed well and our results reflect the benefits of previous restructuring programs as well as our actions to lower discretionary costs throughout the year," he said.

"It was a tough July and August from a demand perspective, particularly in the energy and commercial construction markets in the Americas segment," Mr. Vartanian said, adding that the COVID-19 resurgence in the summer across the Gulf Coast of the U.S. negatively impacted a number of the company's key markets. "In September, we saw significant improvement in orders and revenue across nearly every area of our business."

Mr. Vartanian noted that despite the quarterly revenue contraction of 13 percent, the company maintained a healthy margin profile. "Our restructuring investments are yielding results and the strong improvement in International segment margins is especially encouraging," he said. Adjusted operating margin in the company's International segment increased 240 basis points in the quarter and 230 basis points for the year to date.

MSA is taking further action to reduce its cost structure in response to the recession. Mr. Vartanian indicated that the company has started executing a global restructuring program that is expected to deliver $10-15 million of cost savings in 2021. "While we're taking steps to streamline our cost structure and improve our business model through this downturn, we remain very committed to investing in our new product development pipeline to drive long term growth and enhance our market leadership positions."

"Our organization remains very well positioned and dedicated to advancing MSA's mission, which has never been more important, or more relevant. Our team remains highly engaged and we are focused on leveraging our strong balance sheet to make investments that create long term value for all MSA stakeholders," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net sales $ 304,392



$ 351,014



$ 959,975



$ 1,026,726

Cost of products sold 172,160



192,313



528,799



556,959

Gross profit 132,232



158,701



431,176



469,767

















Selling, general and administrative 64,793



82,900



214,066



245,337

Research and development 13,851



13,520



41,723



41,482

Restructuring charges 7,603



1,850



18,475



11,203

Currency exchange losses (gains), net (a) 2,759



(913)



3,821



17,338

Product liability expense 2,077



1,730



4,878



8,155

Operating income 41,149



59,614



148,213



146,252

















Interest expense 2,305



4,259



7,907



11,089

Other income, net (1,117)



(2,929)



(4,376)



(8,850)

Total other expense, net 1,188



1,330



3,531



2,239

















Income before income taxes 39,961



58,284



144,682



144,013

Provision for income taxes 11,727



15,673



36,251



37,913

Net income 28,234



42,611



108,431



106,100

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (200)



(372)



(668)



(822)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 28,034



$ 42,239



$ 107,763



$ 105,278

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.72



$ 1.09



$ 2.77



$ 2.72

Diluted $ 0.71



$ 1.08



$ 2.74



$ 2.69

















Basic shares outstanding 38,906



38,649



38,853



38,617

Diluted shares outstanding 39,260



39,144



39,269



39,130





(a) Currency exchange losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,830



$ 152,195

Trade receivables, net 229,293



255,082

Inventories 252,856



185,027

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,766



3,676

Other current assets 125,344



97,383

Total current assets 744,089



693,363









Property, net 178,064



167,038

Prepaid pension cost 83,447



75,066

Operating lease assets, net 52,331



51,675

Goodwill 436,273



436,679

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 48,214



52,336

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 51,419



56,169

Other noncurrent assets 198,828



207,367

Total assets $ 1,792,665



$ 1,739,693









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 79,774



89,120

Other current liabilities 184,884



168,389

Total current liabilities 284,658



277,509









Long-term debt, net 321,694



328,394

Pensions and other employee benefits 190,073



186,697

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 43,639



42,632

Deferred tax liabilities 11,425



9,787

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 161,073



162,101

Total shareholders' equity 780,103



732,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,792,665



$ 1,739,693



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income $ 28,234



$ 42,611



$ 108,431



$ 106,100

Depreciation and amortization 9,856



9,547



29,284



28,339

Change in working capital and other operating (10,954)



(1,453)



(27,560)



(46,189)

Cash flow from operating activities 27,136



50,705



110,155



88,250

















Capital expenditures (12,864)



(9,998)



(32,698)



(23,523)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(33,196)

Change in short-term investments (9,935)



113



(19,337)



(17,189)

Property disposals 251



42



334



123

Cash flow used in investing activities (22,548)



(9,843)



(51,701)



(73,785)

















Change in debt 4,000



(24,127)



(5,000)



12,937

Cash dividends paid (16,771)



(16,281)



(49,811)



(47,215)

Other financing 2,792



836



(21,332)



(6,555)

Cash flow used in financing activities (9,979)



(39,572)



(76,143)



(40,833)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,986



(4,393)



(1,668)



(5,378)

















Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (3,405)



$ (3,103)



$ (19,357)



$ (31,746)



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 194,303



$ 110,089



$ —



$ 304,392

Operating income











41,149

Operating margin %











13.5 % Restructuring charges











7,603

Currency exchange losses, net











2,759

Product liability expense











2,077

Strategic transaction costs











41

Adjusted operating income (loss) 40,898



15,658



(2,927)



53,629

Adjusted operating margin % 21.0 %

14.2 %





17.6 % Depreciation and amortization











9,856

Adjusted EBITDA 47,465



18,848



(2,828)



63,485

Adjusted EBITDA % 24.4 %

17.1 %





20.9 %















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 234,624



$ 116,390



$ —



$ 351,014

Operating income











59,614

Operating margin %











17.0 % Restructuring charges











1,850

Currency exchange gains, net











(913)

Product liability expense











1,730

Strategic transaction costs











952

Adjusted operating income (loss) 58,971



13,776



(9,514)



63,233

Adjusted operating margin % 25.1 %

11.8 %





18.0 % Depreciation and amortization











9,547

Adjusted EBITDA 65,342



16,854



(9,416)



72,780

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.8 %

14.5 %





20.7 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 629,787



$ 330,188



$ —



$ 959,975

Operating income











148,213

Operating margin %











15.4 % Restructuring charges











18,475

Currency exchange losses, net











3,821

Product liability expense











4,878

Strategic transaction costs











202

COVID-19 related costs











757

Adjusted operating income (loss) 149,708



45,719



(19,081)



176,346

Adjusted operating margin % 23.8 %

13.8 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization











29,284

Adjusted EBITDA 169,343



55,075



(18,788)



205,630

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.9 %

16.7 %





21.4 %















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 679,699



$ 347,027



$ —



$ 1,026,726

Operating income











146,252

Operating margin %











14.2 % Restructuring charges











11,203

Currency exchange losses, net











17,338

Product liability expense











8,155

Strategic transaction costs











2,937

Adjusted operating income (loss) 171,463



39,888



(25,466)



185,885

Adjusted operating margin % 25.2 %

11.5 %





18.1 % Depreciation and amortization











28,339

Adjusted EBITDA 190,084



49,313



(25,173)



214,224

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

14.2 %





20.9 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (12) % (9) % (22) % (26) % (8) % (29) % (16) %

4 %

(13) % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % 3 % — % — % — % — %

1 %

— % Constant currency sales change (13) % (10) % (19) % (26) % (8) % (29) % (16) %

5 %

(13) %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (3) % (10) % (15) % (20) % (1) % (24) % (10) %

16 %

(7) % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 %

3 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (3) % (10) % (11) % (18) % — % (22) % (8) %

19 %

(5) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (16) % (6) % (26) % (31) % (8) % (43) % (19) %

(2) %

(17) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 %

4 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (15) % (6) % (22) % (29) % (7) % (41) % (18) %

2 %

(15) %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (4) % (7) % (20) % (23) % 2 % (29) % (11) %

22 %

(7) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 %

4 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (3) % (7) % (16) % (21) % 3 % (27) % (9) %

26 %

(5) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (6) % (26) % (8) % (16) % (7) % (1) % (9) %

15 %

(5) % Plus: Currency translation effects (3) % (2) % (2) % (2) % (3) % (4) % (3) %

(4) %

(4) % Constant currency sales change (9) % (28) % (10) % (18) % (10) % (5) % (12) %

11 %

(9) %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (2) % (24) % 3 % (13) % (4) % (14) % (7) %

8 %

(5) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % — % — % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant currency sales change (1) % (23) % 5 % (12) % (4) % (14) % (6) %

9 %

(4) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection (8) %

(7) %

(10) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (10) %

(6) %

(28) % Breathing Apparatus (13) %

(15) %

(9) % Industrial Head Protection (19) %

(22) %

(10) % Portable Gas Detection (26) %

(29) %

(18) % Fall Protection (29) %

(41) %

(5) % Core Sales (16) %

(18) %

(12) %











Non-Core Sales 5 %

2 %

11 %











Net Sales (13) %

(15) %

(9) %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection — %

3 %

(4) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (10) %

(7) %

(23) % Breathing Apparatus (3) %

(3) %

(1) % Industrial Head Protection (11) %

(16) %

5 % Portable Gas Detection (18) %

(21) %

(12) % Fall Protection (22) %

(27) %

(14) % Core Sales (8) %

(9) %

(6) %











Non-Core Sales 19 %

26 %

9 %











Net Sales (5) %

(5) %

(4) %

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020

2019

%

Change

2020

2019

%

Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 28,034



$ 42,239



(34)%

$ 107,763



$ 105,278



2% Non-deductible non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments (a) —



—







—



15,359





Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (80)



(187)







(1,699)



(2,180)





Subtotal 27,954



42,052



(34)%

106,064



118,457



(10)%























Restructuring charges 7,603



1,850







18,475



11,203





Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,759



(913)







3,821



1,979





Product liability expense 2,077



1,730







4,878



8,155





Asset related losses, net 62



38







189



271





Strategic transaction costs 41



952







202



2,937





COVID-19 related costs —



—







757



—





Income tax expense on adjustments (3,700)



(878)







(7,614)



(5,912)





Adjusted earnings $ 36,796



$ 44,831



(18)%

$ 126,772



$ 137,090



(8)%























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 1.15



(18)%

$ 3.23



$ 3.50



(8)%



(a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020 Operating income

$ 188,191

Depreciation and amortization

38,963

Product liability expense

23,343

Restructuring charges

21,118

Currency exchange losses, net

6,298

Strategic transaction costs

1,665

COVID-19 related costs

757

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 280,335







Total end-of-period debt

341,694







Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.2







Total end-of-period debt

341,694

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

132,830

Net debt

$ 208,864







Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.7



Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

