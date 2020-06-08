MSA Safety To Expand Cranberry Township Manufacturing Operations

"MSA's portable instrument and fixed gas and flame detection (FGFD) businesses have been strong drivers of MSA's growth in recent years," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "In Cranberry Township, one of the outcomes of this growth has been a steady and gradually increasing need for expansion and reconfiguration of our manufacturing space. With this investment, we can leverage a larger operations footprint to better meet the needs of our customers while creating an opportunity to add new manufacturing jobs within our region in the years ahead."

MSA's manufacturing facility in Cranberry Township has been home to the company's gas detection "center of excellence" since the building was opened in 1986. In 2010, the building was renovated to accommodate the company's relocated Corporate Headquarters staff.

Today, MSA's 320-acre Cranberry Township campus combines class-A office space with advanced manufacturing processes and research and development labs to serve customers around the world. Mr. Vartanian noted that the investment will enhance the Cranberry plant's role as MSA's Center of Excellence in gas detection technology.

"As a market leader in both the portable and fixed gas and flame gas detection products, we're excited to be able to invest in this area of our business in Western Pennsylvania, where MSA employs approximately 1,250 people," Mr. Vartanian said. "We've had tremendous success with our ALTAIR portable gas monitor line, our XCell Sensor technologies, the recent launch of our groundbreaking Ultima 5000 Series Gas Monitors, and the deployment of new connected technologies via our Safety io subsidiary. All of these innovations originated out of Cranberry Township, and it's exciting to know that we are still expanding on MSA's 106-year legacy of manufacturing excellence in our region," he concluded.

The company expects to break ground on the new building at the end of the month.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety