MSA Security® Names Michael Kennedy CAO, Appoints Dean Gels CFO

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Security® ("MSA"), a global high consequence threat protection firm, announced that former Chief Financial Officer, Michael Kennedy, has been named Chief Administrative Officer. Dean Gels has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, expanding the organization's executive management team.

"As the company enters new markets and scales to meet new demands, we are making organizational adjustments to ensure we are aligned for success in this dynamic industry," said Glen Kucera, Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Kennedy has played a critical role in MSA's growth over the last 11 years. As CAO he will maintain strategic oversight across multiple departments. Succeeding him as CFO, Mr. Gels is a seasoned financial expert and leader with the experience needed to guide MSA's continued financial health."

Mr. Kennedy joined MSA in 2008 as CFO with over 20 years of financial management experience. He was integral in navigating MSA's growth from a small business to large corporation. As CAO he will work with other members of the executive management team to oversee internal operations across human resources, operations, legal, sales, and marketing departments. Mr. Kennedy's institutional knowledge will be instrumental as he leads large scale company projects and development efforts.

As CFO, Mr. Gels will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial operations to ensure fiscal health. He will oversee forecasting and reporting, capital structure, and all budget activity. His financial leadership will play a critical role in the company's strategy and direction moving forward. "I am excited to join MSA's diverse team of experts who have reached the highest levels in the security field," said Dean Gels. "Already considered the leader in high consequence security, MSA is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs in a dynamic security market."

Prior to joining MSA, Mr. Gels most recently served as CFO at OVH US, a cloud computing company, where he managed the company's national expansion. Prior to OVH, he served as the Vice President of Corporate Development at Borderfree. Mr. Gels' holds an MBA from Boston University and a BS from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, making him a natural fit for MSA, which employs hundreds of military and law enforcement veterans in various capacities. Mr. Gels' financial management knowledge and skills will help steer MSA toward achieving its future goals.

Founded in 1987, MSA Security is a global security firm with more than 30 years of experience protecting enterprise-level facilities from high consequence threats. MSA is headquartered in New York City and has more than 1,300 employees—including over 650 explosive detection canine teams—operating in 42 states and 42 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable solutions, including explosive detection services, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

