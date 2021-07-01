MSA Unveils 7th National Training Center in Louisville, KY

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Security® ("MSA"), a global high consequence threat protection firm, announces the opening of its seventh regional canine training center in the greater Louisville, KY, area this month. This 10,000-square-foot facility is strategically located in one of the nation's leading air cargo transit hubs and will enable training for cargo, as well as commercial, canine teams. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport ranks second in North America – and fourth in the world – in total cargo.

The company leads the industry with the largest fleet of Explosive Detection Canine (EDC) Teams and the broadest network of ATF-licensed training centers throughout the U.S. This expanding network of training centers enables MSA to regularly train its 650+ teams on the full range of high and low explosives. EDC teams throughout the Midwest, including Cincinnati, Louisville, Indianapolis and Ohio, will cycle through the facility quarterly. MSA is one of few companies licensed by the ATF to purchase, store and train using live explosives; its canines never train on pseudo-explosive odors, a key industry distinction. In addition to all five families of military grade explosives, MSA bomb dogs are also imprinted and trained on homemade explosives (HMEs) such as TATP an HMTD.

"This facility enhances our capacity to support clients with top-tier EDC Teams by addressing the recurring training requirements of our canines and handers. A team is only as effective as its training enables," explains MSA's Vice President of Air Cargo Chris Shelton. "With TSA regulations for third-party cargo screening well underway, ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards taking effect July 1st, and air cargo screening continuing to rise, MSA's expansion serves to support our industry success."

In December 2018, MSA became the first company certified as a CCSF-K9 provider for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Third-Party Canine (3PK9) Program. In June 2021, an MSA EDC Team was the first to be certified in all-cargo environment by Transport Canada (TC) for its newly established Explosive Detection Dog and Handler Team Program (EDDHT). This certification allows the team to support screening operations at cargo handing agents, freight forwarders, air carrier and aerodrome operator facilities, Canada-wide.

In addition to its flagship training center in Windsor, CT, MSA has ATF-licensed canine training facilities in Norwalk and San Diego, CA; Chicago, IL; Memphis, TN; and Orangeburg, NY. Additional facilities are planned in other key U.S. states.

About MSA Security

Founded in 1987, Michael Stapleton Associates Ltd. d/b/a MSA Security ("MSA") is a global security firm with more than 30 years of experience protecting enterprise-level businesses from "high consequence threats. MSA is headquartered in New York City and has more than 1,300 employees—including over 650 EDC Teams—supporting 42 states and 42 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable solutions, including explosive detection, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

