MSC Cruises Toasts The Last Month Of Summer With Labor Day Upgrade Sale

Travelers can choose from three MSC Cruises' ships sailing Miami to the Caribbean, each offering distinct features and design. With an enriching vacation experience inspired by MSC Cruises' European heritage, MSC Cruises allows guests to explore the hidden gems of the Caribbean, connect with people from all over the world and discover new cultures. All ships and itineraries included in the Labor Day sale will also visit MSC Cruises' new private island destination in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve , launching this November.

MSC Meraviglia will make its North American debut in October, and start regular 7-night sailings from Miami to the Caribbean on Nov. 10. Highlights of this wondrous ship include a two-story Mediterranean-style promenade topped by the longest LED sky at sea; world-class entertainment including two exclusive, distinct Cirque du Soleil at Sea performances; a variety of dining venues including HOLA! Tapas, by two Michelin-starred chef Ramón Freixa, and Jean-Philippe Chocolat & Café by the renowned pastry chef, Jean-Philippe Maury; and more. Highlight sailings available for the Labor Day promotion include:

November 10, 2019 : As the ship's first 7-night sailing from Miami , guests on this cruise will be among the first to experience the ship in the Caribbean . This cruise will visit Costa Maya, Mexico ; Belize City, Belize ; Isla de Roatan, Honduras ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $539 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Seaside, MSC Cruises' sun-soaked ship launched in December 2017, sails year-round from Miami to the Caribbean and is uniquely designed to bring guests closer to the sea and to enjoy the outdoors. On board, guests can fly on the longest zip lines at sea; dine at celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi's first restaurant at sea, Asian Market Kitchen; share laughs with the hilarious comedy improv troupe, BeerProv, and more. Highlight sailings include:

November 16, 2019 : 7-night sailing from Miami visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands ; Nassau, Bahamas ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $598 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Divina will return to the U.S. this October offering a variety of Caribbean sailings. Inspired by screen legend Sophia Loren, the elegantly-designed ship has the largest theater at sea; plenty of on board activities including a waterslide, F1 simulator and 4D cinema; and gourmet cuisines, including Butcher's Cut steakhouse and the Galaxy Lounge sushi specialty restaurants. Guests can select between two itineraries qualifying for the Labor Day deal, a 7-night and 11-night option, including MSC Divina's Christmas sailing.

December 6, 2019 : 11-night sailing from Miami visiting Oranjestad, Aruba for two days; Willemstad, Curaçao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica ; George Town, Cayman Islands ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $779 per person for a balcony stateroom.

For more details on the Labor Day deal, and to book, travelers can contact their preferred travel agent or visit www.msccruises.com.

