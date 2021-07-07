MSC Industrial Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FISCAL 2021 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $866.3 million , a 3.8% increase from the prior year quarter (2.2% on an average daily sales basis)

, a 3.8% increase from the prior year quarter (2.2% on an average daily sales basis) $20.8 million loss recovery related to the nitrile glove impairment originally recorded in the fiscal first quarter

loss recovery related to the nitrile glove impairment originally recorded in the fiscal first quarter Operating income of $128.6 million , or $109.5 million excluding loss recovery, restructuring and other costs 1

, or excluding loss recovery, restructuring and other costs Operating margin of 14.8%, or 12.6% excluding the adjustments described above 1

Diluted EPS of $1.68 vs. $1.40 in the prior year quarter; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 , same as prior year 1

vs. in the prior year quarter; Adjusted diluted EPS of , same as prior year Repurchased 507,000 shares during the quarter

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC Industrial" or the "Company", a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 29, 2021.



























Financial Highlights2

FY21 Q3

FY20 Q3

Change

FY21 YTD

FY20 YTD

Change Net Sales

$866.3

$835.0

3.8%

$2,412.2

$2,444.7

-1.3% Income from Operations

$128.6

$109.9

17.1%

$210.6

$277.8

-24.2% Operating Margin

14.8%

13.2%





8.7%

11.4%



Net Income attributable to MSC

Industrial

$94.4

$77.7

21.5%

$151.0

$198.6

-24.0% Diluted EPS

$1.68 3 1.40 4 20.0%

$2.69 3 $3.57 4 -24.6%

























Adjusted Financial Highlights1,2

FY21 Q3

FY20 Q3

Change

FY21 YTD

FY20 YTD

Change Unadjusted Net Sales

$866.3

$835.0

3.8%

$2,412.2

$2,444.7

-1.3% Adjusted Income from Operations

$109.5

$111.2

-1.5%

$274.9

$283.7

-3.1% Adjusted Operating Margin

12.6%

13.3%





11.4%

11.6%



Adjusted Net Income attributable to

MSC Industrial

$80.2

$78.7

1.8%

$199.5

$203.0

-1.7% Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.42 3 $1.42 4 0.0%

$3.55 3 $3.65 4 -2.7%

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.4 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q3 and FY21 YTD respectively. 4 Based on 55.6 million diluted shares outstanding for both FY20 Q3 and FY20 YTD.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The economic environment improved significantly and most of our manufacturing end markets turned positive during our fiscal third quarter. Total company sales returned to growth and, while muted by PPE-related comparisons, our non-safety and non-janitorial product lines grew 21 percent. Execution on our Mission Critical initiatives continued at a high level and we have lifted our expectations both in terms of gross and net savings for fiscal 2021."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales growth turned positive during our fiscal third quarter and was 2.2 percent. Solid execution of our March price increase contributed to a lift in our gross margin sequentially to 42.3 percent. On our Mission Critical programs, we delivered another $12 million of gross savings, bringing our cumulative savings for fiscal 2021 to $29 million, against our original goal of $25 million. We also reinvested approximately $7 million into growth programs, bringing our cumulative investment for fiscal 2021 to roughly $15 million. In total, we now expect to drive gross savings of $40 million and to invest roughly $25 million in fiscal 2021, such that we will achieve net savings above our original goal of $10 million for the year. Finally, we continued to use our strong balance sheet to support our customers with higher inventory levels and our shareholders through our share buyback program."

Gershwind concluded, "We are gaining steam internally and our end markets are strengthening. Strong execution on our Mission Critical initiatives will further support our share capture programs and deliver additional savings over the next two years and beyond. We remain on-track to achieve our goals of growing sales 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023."

About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,200 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





May 29,

August 29,

2021

2020 ASSETS

(Unaudited)





Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,429

$ 125,211 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

564,963



491,743 Inventories

598,328



543,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

116,947



77,710 Total current assets

1,307,667



1,237,770 Property, plant and equipment, net

296,200



301,979 Goodwill

679,920



677,579 Identifiable intangibles, net

97,610



104,873 Operating lease assets

39,401



56,173 Other assets

3,520



4,056 Total assets $ 2,424,318

$ 2,382,430











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 412,547

$ 122,248 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

14,570



21,815 Accounts payable

195,858



125,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

145,841



138,895 Total current liabilities

768,816



408,733 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

346,458



497,018 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

26,008



34,379 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

121,715



121,727 Other noncurrent liabilities

9,443



— Total liabilities

1,272,440



1,061,857 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A Common Stock

48



47 Class B Common Stock

9



10 Additional paid-in capital

735,562



690,739 Retained earnings

528,766



749,515 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,780)



(21,418) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(104,951)



(103,948) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,144,654



1,314,945 Noncontrolling interest $ 7,224

$ 5,628 Total shareholders' equity

1,151,878



1,320,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,424,318

$ 2,382,430

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 29,

May 30,

May 29,

May 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 866,294

$ 834,972

$ 2,412,193

$ 2,444,667 Cost of goods sold

499,823



481,010



1,427,653



1,412,457 Gross profit

366,471



353,962



984,540



1,032,210 Operating expenses

257,336



242,751



741,156



748,519 Impairment loss (loss recovery)

(20,840)



-



5,886



- Restructuring costs

1,349



1,359



26,943



5,871 Income from operations

128,626



109,852



210,555



277,820 Other income (expense):





















Interest expense

(3,696)



(5,451)



(10,632)



(12,117) Interest income

15



173



52



251 Other income (expense), net

1,131



(560)



1,724



(509) Total other expense

(2,550)



(5,838)



(8,856)



(12,375) Income before provision for income taxes

126,076



104,014



201,699



265,445 Provision for income taxes

31,141



25,900



49,639



66,323 Net income

94,935



78,114



152,060



199,122 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

501



411



1,087



501 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 94,434

$ 77,703

$ 150,973

$ 198,621 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:





















Net income per common share:





















Basic $ 1.69

$ 1.40

$ 2.70

$ 3.58 Diluted $ 1.68

$ 1.40

$ 2.69

$ 3.57 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:





















Basic

55,944



55,563



55,814



55,435 Diluted

56,352



55,599



56,139



55,581

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 29,

May 30,

May 29,

May 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income, as reported $ 94,935

$ 78,114

$ 152,060

$ 199,122 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustments

4,325



(4,065)



7,147



(3,247) Comprehensive income

99,260



74,049



159,207



195,875 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:





















Net income

(501)



(411)



(1,087)



(501) Foreign currency translation adjustments

(299)



536



(509)



441 Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 98,460

$ 74,174

$ 157,611

$ 195,815

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 29,

May 30,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 152,060

$ 199,122 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

51,575



51,354 Non-cash operating lease cost

11,650



16,852 Stock-based compensation

13,407



12,463 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

460



278 Inventory write-down

30,091



— Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring

15,819



— Provision for credit losses

5,303



8,008 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(77,130)



(13,788) Inventories

(82,864)



(17,049) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(38,658)



(17,082) Operating lease liabilities

(25,576)



(16,634) Other assets

585



2,008 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

82,638



(10,591) Total adjustments

(12,700)



15,819 Net cash provided by operating activities

139,360



214,941 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(37,598)



(35,920) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(2,286) Net cash used in investing activities

(37,598)



(38,206) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(50,700)



(3,236) Payments of regular cash dividends

(125,707)



(124,851) Payments of special cash dividends

(195,351)



(277,634) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

3,112



3,287 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

28,969



13,530 Borrowings under credit facilities

505,000



1,012,200 Payments under credit facilities

(365,000)



(578,000) Proceeds from long-term debt

—



100,000 Payments on finance lease and financing obligations

(1,896)



(1,629) Other, net

1,286



1,162 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(200,287)



144,829 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

743



(457) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(97,782)



321,107 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

125,211



32,286 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 27,429

$ 353,393 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 60,903

$ 39,672 Cash paid for interest $ 8,776

$ 8,501

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Results Excluding Impairment Loss (Loss Recovery), Restructuring Costs, Inventory Write-downs, and Other Charges

To supplement MSC Industrial's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment losses (loss recovery), restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC Industrial's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment losses (loss recovery), restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended May 29, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)































GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Impairment

Loss (Loss

Recovery)

Restructuring

Costs

Legal Costs-

impairment of

prepaid for PPE

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 866,294

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 866,294





























Cost of Goods Sold

499,823



-



-



-



499,823





























Gross Profit

366,471



-



-



-



366,471 Gross Margin

42.3%



-



-



-



42.3%





























Operating Expenses

257,336



-



-



401



256,935 Operating Exp as % of Sales

29.7%



-



-



0.0%



29.7%





























Impairment Loss (Loss Recovery)

(20,840)



(20,840)



-



-



-





























Restructuring Costs

1,349



-



1,349



-



-





























Income from Operations

128,626



20,840



(1,349)



(401)



109,536 Operating Margin

14.8%



2.4%



-0.2%



0.0%



12.6%





























Total Other Expense

(2,550)



-



-



-



(2,550)





























Income before provision for income taxes

126,076



20,840



(1,349)



(401)



106,986





























Provision for income taxes

31,141



5,263



(341)



(100)



26,319 Net income

94,935



15,577



(1,008)



(301)



80,667 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

501



-



-



-



501 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 94,434

$ 15,577

$ (1,008)

$ (301)

$ 80,166





























Net income per common share:



























Diluted $ 1.68

$ 0.28

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.42





































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 29, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





































GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Inventory

Write-down

Restructuring

Costs

Impairment

Loss

Legal Costs -

impairment of

prepaid for PPE

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 2,412,193

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,412,193



































Cost of Goods Sold

1,427,653



30,091



-



-



-



1,397,562



































Gross Profit

984,540



(30,091)



-



-



-



1,014,631 Gross Margin

40.8%



-1.2%



-



-



-



42.1%



































Operating Expenses

741,156



-



-



-



1,421



739,735 Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.7%



-



-



-



0.1%



30.7%



































Impairment Loss

5,886



-



-



5,886



-



-



































Restructuring Costs

26,943



-



26,943



-



-



-



































Income from Operations

210,555



(30,091)



(26,943)



(5,886)



(1,421)



274,896 Operating Margin

8.7%



-1.2%



-1.1%



-0.2%



-0.1%



11.4%



































Total Other Expense

(8,856)



-



-



-



-



(8,856)



































Income before provision for income taxes

201,699



(30,091)



(26,943)



(5,886)



(1,421)



266,040



































Provision for income taxes

49,639



(7,392)



(6,620)



(1,446)



(349)



65,446 Net income

152,060



(22,699)



(20,323)



(4,440)



(1,072)



200,594 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,087



-



-



-



-



1,087 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 150,973

$ (22,699)

$ (20,323)

$ (4,440)

$ (1,072)

$ 199,507



































Net income per common share:

































Diluted $ 2.69

$ (0.40)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ 3.55





































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen and Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





































GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability 1

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring Costs

MSC Industrial excluding

Restructuring Costs

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 30, 2020 May 30, 2020 May 30, 2020 Net Sales $ 834,972

$ 2,444,667

$ -

$ -

$ 834,972

$ 2,444,667



































Cost of Goods Sold

481,010



1,412,457



-



-



481,010



1,412,457



































Gross Profit

353,962



1,032,210



-



-



353,962



1,032,210 Gross Margin

42.4%



42.2%



-



-



42.4%



42.2%



































Operating Expenses

242,751



748,519















242,751



748,519 Operating Exp as % of Sales

29.1%



30.6%



-



-



29.1%



30.6%



































Restructuring Costs

1,359



5,871



1,359



5,871



-



-



































Income from Operations

109,852



277,820



(1,359)



(5,871)



111,211



283,691 Operating Margin

13.2%



11.4%



-0.2%



-0.2%



13.3%



11.6%



































Total Other Expense

(5,838)



(12,375)



-



-



(5,838)



(12,375)



































Income before provision for income taxes

104,014



265,445



(1,359)



(5,871)



105,373



271,316



































Provision for income taxes

25,900



66,323



(338)



(1,468)



26,238



67,791 Net income

78,114



199,122



(1,021)



(4,403)



79,135



203,525 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

411



501



-



-



411



501 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 77,703

$ 198,621

$ (1,021)

$ (4,403)

$ 78,724

$ 203,024



































Net income per common share:

































Diluted $ 1.40

$ 3.57

$ (0.02)

$ (0.08)

$ 1.42

$ 3.65

1The thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 include only restructuring costs. Items of note excluded from the current period results, including inventory write-downs, an impairment loss (loss recovery) and associated legal costs, did not occur in the prior year periods.

