MSC Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

FISCAL Q1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $823.6 million , a 1.0% YoY decrease

, a 1.0% YoY decrease Operating income of $90.3 million , or $92.9 million excluding severance and separation costs of $2.6 million *

, or excluding severance and separation costs of * Operating margin of 11.0%, or 11.3% excluding severance and separation, both 30 basis points above the midpoint of the guidance ranges*

Diluted EPS of $1.18 , or $1.21 excluding severance and separation, both at the high-end of the guidance ranges*

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company", a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations ("MRO") products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended November 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights1

FY20 Q1

FY19 Q1

Change Net Sales

$823.6

$831.6

-1.0% Operating Income

90.3

103.0

-12.3% % of Net Sales

11.0%

12.4%



Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial

65.4

74.2

-11.9% Diluted EPS

$1.182

$1.333

-11.3%

1In millions except per share data or as otherwise noted. 2Based on 55.4 million diluted shares outstanding for FY20 Q1. 3Based on 55.8 million diluted shares outstanding for FY19 Q1.

Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal first quarter results, including sales that exceeded the midpoint of our guidance and gross margin at the high end of our expectations, reflect solid execution in a weak demand environment. Softness in industrial demand was broad-based and we continued to see customers and suppliers eliminate shifts and, in some pockets, announce layoffs and restructurings."

Rustom Jilla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, added, "Our operating expense discipline continued in our first fiscal quarter, with our restructuring actions delivering the anticipated savings. Combining this with our sales and gross margin performance resulted in our operating margin on an adjusted basis coming in 30 basis points above our guidance midpoint. We also delivered solid free cash flow* of $72 million in the quarter. Finally, consistent with our balanced capital allocation philosophy, and as announced last month, the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $5.00 per share in addition to our regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share."

Gershwind added, "With respect to our fiscal second quarter, we attribute much of December's weakness to holiday timing, shutdown schedules, and end of year purchasing decisions by our customers. As it is too early to conclude if underlying trends have worsened, our forecast assumes that January and February follow the typical lift in average daily sales from November. In terms of pricing, we anticipate taking a mid-year price increase towards the end of the quarter as we have seen some continued supplier list price movement."

Gershwind concluded, "Against this backdrop, our journey to reposition MSC from a spot buy-only supplier to a mission critical partner to manufacturers continues. We are completing the sales effectiveness refinements to position our business to capture market share, including ramping up growth investments in areas that are delivering early returns. We are implementing the new supplier programs, which will continue to close the gross margin gap when combined with an improving purchase cost trend and mid-year price action. Finally, we are streamlining our cost structure and transforming our operating model to be leaner. These actions represent the beginning, not the end, of our journey to fulfill our mission to be the best industrial distributor in the world."

Outlook

The Company expects net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to be between $781 million and $798 million. At the midpoint, average daily sales are expected to decrease roughly 2.5% compared to last year's second quarter. The Company expects diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to be between $0.97 and $1.03.

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to review the Company's fiscal 2020 first quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until January 15, 2020.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2020 second quarter results is scheduled for April 8, 2020.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.7 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of approximately 6,700 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this Press Release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future margins, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; retention of key personnel; volatility in commodity and energy prices; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; credit risk of our customers; risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; work stoppages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information systems, or violations of data privacy laws; retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; risk of loss of key suppliers, key brands or supply chain disruptions; changes to trade policies, including the impact from significant restrictions or tariffs; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; interest rate uncertainty due to LIBOR reform; failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; goodwill and intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could be impaired; risks associated with the volatility of our common stock; and our principal shareholders exercise significant control over us. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)















November 30,

August 31,

2019

2019 ASSETS

(unaudited)





Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,778

$ 32,286 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

536,878



541,091 Inventories

539,433



559,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

66,731



67,099 Total current assets

1,170,820



1,199,612 Property, plant and equipment, net

312,317



310,854 Goodwill

677,325



677,266 Identifiable intangibles, net

113,740



116,668 Operating lease assets

59,385



— Other assets

6,178



6,837 Total assets $ 2,339,765

$ 2,311,237











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt including obligations under finance leases $ 138,877

$ 175,453 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

21,039



— Accounts payable

142,733



160,110 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

101,179



111,353 Total current liabilities

403,828



446,916 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

267,583



266,431 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

37,977



— Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

114,011



114,011 Total liabilities

823,399



827,358 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A common stock

46



46 Class B common stock

10



10 Additional paid-in capital

668,668



659,226 Retained earnings

970,139



946,651 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,310)



(22,776) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(106,690)



(104,607) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,510,863



1,478,550 Noncontrolling interest $ 5,503

$ 5,329 Total shareholders' equity

1,516,366



1,483,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,339,765

$ 2,311,237

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

















Thirteen Weeks Ended



November 30,

December 1,



2019

2018

Net sales $ 823,601

$ 831,597

Cost of goods sold

476,405



473,612

Gross profit

347,196



357,985

Operating expenses

256,898



254,985

Income from operations

90,298



103,000

Other income (expense):











Interest expense

(3,171)



(4,056)

Interest income

10



162

Other income, net

121



2

Total other expense

(3,040)



(3,892)

Income before provision for income taxes

87,258



99,108

Provision for income taxes

21,806



24,876

Net income

65,452



74,232

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

34



—

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 65,418

$ 74,232

Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:











Net income per common share:











Basic $ 1.18

$ 1.34

Diluted $ 1.18

$ 1.33

Weighted average shares used in computing

net income per common share:











Basic

55,275



55,502

Diluted

55,444



55,831



MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















Thirteen Weeks Ended



November 30,

December 1,



2019

2018

Net income, as reported $ 65,452

$ 74,232

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,606



(1,341)

Comprehensive income

67,058



72,891

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:











Net income

(34)



—

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(140)



—

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 66,884

$ 72,891



MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 30,

December 1,

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 65,452

$ 74,232 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

17,025



15,846 Non-cash operating lease cost

5,544



— Stock-based compensation

4,161



4,174 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

140



141 Provision for doubtful accounts

2,526



2,814 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

2,565



(10,630) Inventories

20,627



(9,803) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(182)



(2,044) Operating lease liabilities

(5,425)



— Other assets

669



753 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(27,990)



1,383 Total adjustments

19,660



2,634 Net cash provided by operating activities

85,112



76,866 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(12,689)



(10,053) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,689)



(10,053) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(3,009)



(63,527) Payments of cash dividends

(41,536)



(34,858) Proceeds from sale of Class A common stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

1,031



954 Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock options

4,533



9,329 Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities

69,000



245,000 Payments under the revolving credit facilities

(107,000)



(259,000) Other, net

(180)



753 Net cash used in financing activities

(77,161)



(101,349) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

230



(66) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,508)



(34,602) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

32,286



46,217 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 27,778

$ 11,615 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,790

$ 1,761 Cash paid for interest $ 895

$ 1,685

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

﻿Free Cash Flow ("FCF")

Our measure of "FCF" meets the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure. FCF is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and FCF should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. FCF, which we reconcile to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Management also views FCF, as a measure of the Company's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, and repurchase stock. FCF has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, FCF does not incorporate payments made on finance lease obligations or required debt service payments. In addition, different companies define FCF differently. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to FCF for the thirteen-week periods ended November 30, 2019 and December 1, 2018, respectively is shown below.

﻿Results excluding Severance and Separation Costs

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with GAAP, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude severance and separation costs.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect MSC's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude severance and separation costs and the related tax effects, to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Thirteen Weeks Ended November 30, 2019 and December 1, 2018 (dollars in thousands)

































GAAP Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Measure Net cash provided by operating activities

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

Free cash flow Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended November 30, 2019

December 1, 2018

November 30, 2019

December 1, 2018

November 30, 2019

December 1, 2018 $ 85,112

$ 76,866

$ (12,689)



(10,053)

$ 72,423

$ 66,813





















































MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Thirteen Weeks Ended November 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















GAAP Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Measure

Total MSC

Severance and Separation

Costs

MSC excluding Severance and

Separation Costs

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

November 30, 2019

November 30, 2019

November 30, 2019 Net Sales $ 823,601

$ -

$ 823,601 ADS Growth %

-1.0%



-



-1.0%

















Cost of Goods Sold

476,405



-



476,405

















Gross Profit

347,196



-



347,196 Gross Margin

42.2%



-



42.2%

















Operating Expense

256,898



2,571



254,327 Operating Exp as % of Sales

31.2%



0.3%



30.9%

















Income from Operations

90,298



(2,571)



92,869 Operating Margin

11.0%



-0.3%



11.3%

















Total Other Expense

(3,040)



-



(3,040)

















Income before provision for income taxes

87,258



(2,571)



89,829

















Provision for income taxes

21,806





(643)



22,449 Net income

65,452



(1,928)



67,380 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

34



-



34 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 65,418

$ (1,928)

$ 67,346

















Net income per common share:















Diluted $ 1.18

$ (0.03)

$ 1.21

