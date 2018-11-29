MSD, MSD Animal Health and Novonordisk Egypt Awarded the Best Places To Work Certification in Egypt for 2018

CAIRO, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MSD, MSD Animal Health and Novo Nordisk Egypt were awarded the Best Place To Work certification in Egypt for 2018, according to the annual Workplace research program. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with a great commitment to workplace engagement.

MSD Egypt, the local subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of innovative health care products, was awarded the top position where employees take pride in the organisation's values and culture.

MSD Animal Heath Egypt, a subsidiary of MSD Animal Health, global leader in the animal health market, in the manufacturing, marketing, research and development of animal health products, came as the second best place to work where employees experience multiple opportunities to learn and enhance skills.

Novonordisk Egypt, a multinational pharmaceutical company with several years of innovation and leadership in diabetes, came as third place to work in Egypt for 2018. Employees rank the company high on employee conditions, credibility and trust. Additionally, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Egypt.

"As a leader in the biopharmaceutical sector, we pride ourselves on providing an enriching professional experience that is engaging, rewarding and provides our team with developmental opportunities that can uplift their careers. Being chosen as the number one employer for Best Places to Work in Egypt clearly indicates that we are on the right track, and I am confident that the future is bright for our organization," said Ramy Koussa, Managing Director MSD Egypt.

"Novo Nordisk Egypt is a people oriented organization that is built on a concrete belief that they are our main assets. The fundamentals of respect, transparency and engagement are embedded in our culture and the Novo Nordisk Way," said Hassan Fahmi, General Manager of Novonordisk Egypt.

"The results prove that the employees in the certified companies in Egypt are proud to work for their companies and they continue to feel as being part of a family," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Egypt.

