MSI Appoints New CEO & President

Breedlove, a Georgia native who graduated from the University of Georgia and Florida Coastal School of Law, previously served as the President of I Property Claims (IPC) and General Counsel for Insight One Solutions. He will replace Gary Tolbert, who will transition into a strategic advisory role.

"We are excited to have Baker's leadership and industry knowledge to help us deliver on our plan to disrupt the status quo in default mortgage servicing by delivering a true end-to-end solution for our clients," Stallard said. "His recent work with HUD, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and The Five Star Institute illustrates his ability to lead change in very challenging environments. There is energy, innovation, and creativity building with MSI and its affiliates. I'm confident that under Baker's leadership, MSI will continue to provide world-class services and customer care."

MSI provides property preservation services to institutional clients. MSI's comprehensive suite of services range from property inspections, repair management, and code compliance to vacant REO asset management and vacant property registration.

