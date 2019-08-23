MSI Brings Prestige Laptops Big Gaming Performance to a Broader Audience; More Info at B&H
MSI presents the world's very first laptops equipped with the latest best-in-class processors. The Prestige 14 & 15 feature the most powerful 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and True Pixel display.
Aug 23, 2019
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI may be better known for their gaming hardware, but the company is furthering its push for content creators with the Modern 14 and Prestige 15 laptops. Measuring 14" and 15.6" respectively, these laptops are not only thin and light, but also equipped with Intel's new 10th generation processors. Aside from their sleek designs, they feature plenty of helpful connectivity options such as USB Type-C, HDMI, and a media card reader.
The Modern 14 is currently available with a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. Meanwhile its IPS-level display has thin bezels and a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution with 72% NTSC coverage. Other notable integrated features include an SD card reader and a fingerprint reader.
MSI 14" Modern 14 Laptop
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1499613-REG/msi_modern_14_a10rb_459_14_modern_14_laptop.html
On the other hand, the Prestige 15 specs include a 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7-10710U six-core processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card. To cater to different types of content production, its current display options are either a 3840 x 2160 4K 100% Adobe RGB screen or a standard IPS-level Full HD wide-view one. Unlike the Modern 14 though, it has Thunderbolt 3 connectivity instead of just regular USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Both the Modern 14 and Prestige 15 are available for preorder now.
