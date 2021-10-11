MSI Data Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2021

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Data today announced it will be a gold sponsor at SuiteWorld , Oracle NetSuite's annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its tenth year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers, and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas as well as through an all-new online experience.

At SuiteWorld, MSI Data will showcase Service Pro, its NetSuite-connected field service app that helps customers improve field service efficiency. In a session titled How NetSuite Customers Drive Service Revenue with the Service Pro SuiteApp, conference attendees will learn how MSI can help distributors, manufacturers, contractors and other equipment-centric service teams streamline scheduling, work order management, and invoicing processes.

SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers, and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. SuiteWorld keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations, and adapt to changing market conditions.

At SuiteWorld, attendees will:

Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale

Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth, and operational excellence

Network with other NetSuite customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry's premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

About MSI Data

MSI Data is a leading provider of field services management software to commercial field services organizations. MSI's Service Pro SaaS platform enables customers to digitally transform management of their field service operations, spanning enterprise, scheduling and technician mobility. World class service organizations rely on MSI to streamline repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, work orders, service agreements, parts, assets, and customer communication. For more information, visit msidata.com.

