MSI Data Facilitates Technician Reporting Tasks and Productivity with Latest Release of Service Pro

"As the primary customer touchpoint, field technicians need access to the tools, equipment, and knowledge required to finish their work efficiently," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "With the enhancements added in the new version of Service Pro, field technicians are empowered to work more independently and complete their appointments faster. All while easily collecting the information their office team needs for accurate invoicing and payroll in a user-friendly mobile app."

New features include:

Return appointment status on mobile , which enables field technicians to indicate that additional work needs to be performed on the order.

, which enables field technicians to indicate that additional work needs to be performed on the order. Technician geo audit helps to enforce technician compliance with company policies that dictate when and where technicians should punch in and out.

helps to enforce technician compliance with company policies that dictate when and where technicians should punch in and out. Comprehensive service documentation on mobile supports access to critical information in the field, resulting in more first-time fixes and less time on the phone troubleshooting.

supports access to critical information in the field, resulting in more first-time fixes and less time on the phone troubleshooting. Flexible mobile roles and rights to manage how technicians see other technicians' schedules, which can be especially helpful for part-time and hourly staff members.

to manage how technicians see other technicians' schedules, which can be especially helpful for part-time and hourly staff members. Business Intelligence enhancements, including additional equipment and work order analytics dimensions, help to unlock important insights from data collected in the field.

The new version of Service Pro also features an enhanced library of technical documentation, including detailed guides for the mobile app and ERP integrations, giving field service organizations on-demand access to the information they need without submitting a support ticket.

About MSI Data

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com .

SOURCE MSI Data

Related Links

http://www.msidata.com

